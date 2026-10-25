11 Shot in shooting near Florida A&M University during homecoming weekend

At least 11 people have been shot and another injured in a shooting near Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (Florida A&M) in Tallahassee, Florida, during the university’s homecoming weekend.

The shooting occurred shortly before 20:00 local time on Saturday, October 24, near the intersection of Perry and Manatee streets, close to the university’s Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Authorities said 12 people were injured, including six adults and six juveniles, as police launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the violence.

“At least three of the shooting victims have sustained serious injuries, while nine others are reported to be in stable condition,” the Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement.

Preliminary findings indicate that a physical altercation occurred before the shooting, although investigators have not established the full circumstances that led to the gunfire.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell expressed concern over the involvement of children among the victims.

“It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured,” he said.

The youngest person shot was reportedly 11 years old. One additional person was injured while fleeing the scene.

The Tallahassee Police Department said its Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation as officers worked to determine what happened and identify those responsible.

The shooting occurred in a crowded area during a busy weekend for the university, when students, alumni and visitors had gathered for homecoming activities.

According to the preliminary police account, a physical confrontation preceded the gunfire. Reuters said the incident may have involved a fight between two or three individuals at a homecoming gathering, but investigators had not publicly established the motive.

Police had not announced any arrests or identified a suspect in the information available following the shooting.

The university confirmed that the incident occurred near its campus along Perry Street.

Florida A&M University is a public historically Black university in Tallahassee, the capital of Florida. Founded on October 3, 1887, the institution has developed into a major centre of higher education, with academic programmes spanning several disciplines.

Its homecoming celebrations bring together students, alumni and supporters for sporting and social activities, including football events at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The shooting occurred during this period of increased activity, but authorities have not established whether the incident was directly connected to the university’s football programme or homecoming celebrations.

The incident has raised immediate concerns because of the number of people injured and the presence of minors among the victims.

Police are continuing to investigate the events leading up to the shooting, including the reported altercation and the identities of those involved.

The department has urged anyone with information that could assist investigators to come forward as detectives work to establish responsibility.

However, investigators have yet to release sufficient details to establish the motive or determine whether the shooting was targeted.

Authorities have not reported any deaths in the information available following the incident.

The investigation remains active, with police expected to provide further details on the matter