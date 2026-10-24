One dead, five injured as Macron condemns suspected racist shooting near Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a firm stand against racism and religious intolerance after a shooting spree in two suburbs southwest of Paris left one person dead and five others injured, with investigators examining whether the gunman deliberately targeted people because of their backgrounds.

The attack occurred on Friday morning, October 23, 2026, as the suspect allegedly drove through Trappes and neighbouring La Verrière, firing at people from his vehicle. Three of the injured victims, among them a 12-year-old girl, were reported to be in serious condition.

Macron described the incident as a “racist terrorist attack” during a visit to Trappes, where he said the violence marked a significant moment for the country.

He called it a “turning point in the life of our Republic and our nation”, adding that the victims appeared to have been selected because of their skin colour or religion.

The president also urged the public not to give ground to what he described as “ideologies taking root”, as authorities sought to establish whether the shooting was driven by racial hatred or another motive.

France's National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) has taken over the case, saying the circumstances appeared to point to “murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise”.

Although the exact motive has not been established, reports that the victims may have been targeted because of their migrant backgrounds have become a key part of the inquiry.

French firefighters and police were seen at a petrol station in the area — GETTY IMAGES

French media have identified the suspect as Kevin T, a 39-year-old man who had previously come to the attention of police but was not known to the country's intelligence services, according to local reports.

PNAT said he had four previous convictions which had been “automatically expunged”.

The prosecutor's office also told BFMTV that the suspect was not on the list of people considered to pose a serious threat to French national security.

Investigators have since taken into custody a member of his “immediate family circle”, the anti-terrorist prosecutor's office said on Friday. Authorities have not provided further details about the relative's alleged involvement.

The suspect was arrested in La Verrière on the N10, a major road running through the town, according to a police union official.

His arrest came after witnesses reported seeing a man travelling in a grey Renault Clio and firing at people in different parts of the area.

Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh said the gunman had moved through several neighbourhoods, shooting at people he encountered.

According to Rabeh, the attacker appeared intent on causing widespread harm rather than targeting a single individual.

“He wanted to cause carnage,” the mayor said.

The reported shooting sites in Trappes included a petrol station, a medical centre and a playground. The suspect then continued towards La Verrière, where police eventually detained him.

The sequence of attacks unfolded over about 15 minutes, with the gunman allegedly opening fire at different points along his route.

The attack has drawn particular concern following an account from the mother of the 12-year-old girl who was injured.

Speaking to French broadcaster RTL, the mother said her daughter had suffered eight gunshot wounds and needed surgery.

"How could anyone do this to a child?" she asked.

She also raised concerns that her daughter may have been targeted because she was wearing a headscarf at the time of the shooting.

"She's a child who was born in France, in Trappes. She has the right to live in France, to make her life in France," she added.

The account has fuelled questions about whether the attacker selected victims on the basis of their perceived religion or ethnic origin. However, investigators have not publicly confirmed that the suspect's actions were driven by either factor.

Three of the five injured people were reported to be in serious condition, including the girl. The attack also left one person dead.

Police and emergency teams were deployed to the affected areas after the shootings, with officers securing locations and examining evidence.

A local police chief told BFMTV that the suspect used “an older-style semi-automatic weapon” capable of firing in bursts.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the firearm dated back to World War Two.

The type of weapon has become a central element of the investigation, with prosecutors examining whether the suspect illegally possessed a firearm classified under France's strict weapons rules.

PNAT said the inquiry includes “possession of a Category A weapon”, a category that covers military-grade firearms and weapons capable of firing in bursts.

Prosecutors are also investigating “conspiracy with a terrorist group for the purpose of preparing crimes against persons”.

The investigations are intended to establish whether the shooting was connected to a terrorist plan and whether the suspect had any links to other people or organisations.

Images from the scene showed police officers examining areas near a shop in Trappes, while firefighters and other emergency personnel were seen at the petrol station where one of the shootings reportedly occurred.

Macron's visit to Trappes brought national attention to the attack as investigators worked to establish the circumstances surrounding the violence.

His condemnation centred on concerns that the victims may have been chosen because of their skin colour or religion, although authorities have yet to confirm the gunman's precise motive.

The case has also raised questions about how a man previously known to police could carry out a series of shootings despite not being listed by intelligence services as a serious security threat.

The suspect's previous convictions, the weapon allegedly used and the possibility of links to a wider terrorist operation are all part of the ongoing inquiry.

Authorities are also working to determine whether he acted alone and what prompted him to open fire at several locations.

Forensic examinations and other investigative steps are expected to help establish the sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding each victim's shooting.

As the inquiry continues, the injured victims remain at the centre of efforts to assess the full impact of the attack. Prosecutors have not yet announced a final conclusion on the motive or confirmed whether the shootings were part of a wider extremist plan.