Speaker Wetang’ula tasks two house committees with resolving lecturers’ strike

Three weeks of interrupted learning in public universities have pushed the lecturers’ strike into Parliament, where lawmakers are now under pressure to help resolve a dispute over funding commitments and the implementation of a salary agreement covering the 2025-2029 period.

The National Assembly’s intervention follows a petition by three university staff unions seeking answers from the government and the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) over what they describe as unfulfilled promises made during earlier efforts to end the industrial dispute.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula referred the petition by the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and Kudheiha to the joint committees on Education and Labour, opening another avenue for efforts to resolve the standoff.

The unions maintain that negotiations have dragged on despite commitments to settle outstanding issues within 30 days, leaving questions about the funding and implementation of the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) unresolved.

The petition was signed by UASU secretary general Dr Constantine Wasonga, KUSU secretary general Dr Charles Mukhwana and Kudheiha National Trustee Odoyo Genga.

Reading the petition to the House, Wetang’ula outlined the commitments the unions say were made during previous negotiations and directed the two committees to examine their grievances.

“The parties aver that parties to disputes signed a return-to-work formula in November 2024, committing themselves to concluding negotiations and implementing the 2025-29 CBA,” Wetang’ula said while reading the petition.

“I direct that the petition be handled by joint committees of Education and Labour.”

At the centre of the dispute is the question of whether the government has made adequate financial arrangements to meet its obligations under the agreement.

The unions told Parliament that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) had informed their representatives that neither the Ministry of Education nor the National Treasury had provided a written assurance that the required funds would be allocated through the Exchequer.

They argued that the lack of a formal funding commitment raised doubts about the government's ability to implement the agreement, even if the parties reached a negotiated settlement.

“This disclosure raises serious concerns regarding the credibility and viability of the negotiations,” the unions said.

The staff organisations also opposed proposals that would leave universities relying on student fees and market-based funding to meet staff remuneration costs.

They warned that such an approach could create differences in how university employees are paid and treated, depending on the financial position of their respective institutions.

The unions want the outstanding financial questions addressed as part of the negotiations, arguing that previous commitments have not produced a lasting resolution.

Ichung’wah pushes for renewed negotiations

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah supported Parliament’s involvement in the dispute but urged the unions to adopt a more conciliatory approach and return to the negotiating table.

He said lawmakers were familiar with the history of disagreements between university staff and the government, adding that the SRC could not be sidelined in discussions involving the use of public funds.

“I call for sobriety and dialogue between the unions and the Ministry of Higher Education. I am confident that we can find a solution to this matter,” Ichung’wah said.

The Majority Leader also raised concern over the effect of the strike on students, who have been caught up in the prolonged disagreement between the unions and the government.

His appeal for dialogue came as Parliament began considering the unions’ demand for a clear commitment on how the financial obligations under the CBA would be met.

The involvement of the two House committees is expected to bring the outstanding concerns before lawmakers as they seek a way to move the negotiations forward.

Oundo calls for a special committee

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo urged Parliament to take a more direct role, proposing the establishment of an ad hoc committee to deal specifically with the lecturers’ strike.

Oundo said repeated university strikes had become a familiar occurrence, disrupting academic programmes and making it difficult for students to complete their studies without interruptions.

“We have to deal with this matter because it has become an annual ritual,” Oundo said.

The legislator had earlier questioned Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala about the government's efforts to end the strike during a parliamentary session reviewing audit reports from public universities.

His call for a dedicated committee reflects growing concern among lawmakers over the repeated disruption of university education and the need to address the disagreements behind the industrial action.

The dispute has centred on the implementation of the 2025-2029 CBA, with the unions insisting that negotiations must be backed by clear financial commitments from the government.

By referring the petition to the joint committees on Education and Labour, Wetang’ula has placed the unions’ concerns before Parliament for consideration as efforts continue to find a solution to the three-week standoff.

The unions’ demand for funding assurances, Ichung’wah’s call for renewed talks and Oundo’s proposal for a special committee have all added to the pressure on the government and university staff representatives to resolve the dispute and restore uninterrupted learning in public universities.