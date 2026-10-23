France bans new demonstrations as Macron pushes to restore calm

French President Emmanuel Macron is moving to limit new demonstrations across the country after protests over the rising cost of living descended into widespread looting, vandalism and clashes with police, prompting authorities to introduce restrictions and prepare for another round of rallies planned for Saturday.

French authorities announced bans and limits on demonstrations on Thursday, October 22, as the government sought to restore order following last weekend’s violence, which was among the worst France has experienced in years.

Macron announced the planned security measures after chairing a meeting with senior ministers and intelligence officials. He said the government would consider curfews and other steps, including preventing what he described as "groups without legitimacy" from organising protests.

"The priority is a return to calm," he said.

The French president added that he would chair another meeting of the defence council on Friday to discuss "the next steps" ahead of new demonstrations planned across the country on Saturday and in the days that follow.

Macron blamed organised groups on the far left for much of the violence, saying the worst incidents "was led by organised ultra-left groups aiming to bring down the republic". He accused the groups of "sedition".

The government is under growing pressure to contain the unrest after demonstrations on October 17 drew more than half a million people protesting against the rising cost of living. The rallies were followed by clashes, extensive looting and damage to public buildings.

Macron’s administration has acknowledged that police lost control during the unrest. The violence has also become a political issue, with candidates seeking to succeed him in presidential elections expected in six months arguing that the authorities have failed, or are unwilling, to restore order.

Several French cities introduced restrictions on protests on Thursday as authorities prepared for another weekend of rallies.

In Paris, a demonstration organised by students went ahead despite an earlier police ban being overturned by an emergency court injunction. Hundreds of people attended the protest.

The students had already held four weeks of demonstrations before the October 17 rallies.

Coppelia Moreau, a student leader, criticised the authorities’ attempt to prevent the gathering, arguing that the government was seeking to decide which demonstrations should be allowed.

"The authorities are trying to make a distinction between 'good' and 'bad' protesters," she said.

"What we are seeing is a government that doesn't want any demonstrations at all. That goes against the right to demonstrate," she told journalists.

In Lyon, France’s third-largest city, authorities announced a ban on all protests scheduled for Saturday. The city was among the areas worst affected by last weekend’s violence, when between 200 and 300 shops were looted and a tourist office was set on fire.

The mayor described the events as hours of "chaos".

Other cities, including Grenoble, Rouen, Le Havre and Toulon, also announced bans on demonstrations in their city centres.

Paris police, meanwhile, said a march planned for Saturday could proceed in the eastern part of the capital, beginning at Bastille. However, organisers would not be allowed to take the demonstration into the city centre, where major public buildings and shops are located.

The Yellow Vest movement, which has been organising the cost-of-living protests alongside trade unions, opposed the restrictions.

Benjamin Ball, who runs an online map showing the planned locations of Saturday’s demonstrations, said organisers would not accept the authorities’ decision.

"We won't sign off on it," he said.

The restrictions have also affected cultural activities in the capital. Art Basel Paris, the city’s biggest art fair, announced that it would close this weekend, two days earlier than planned, because of the protests.

France’s Interior Ministry said the police presence on Saturday would be increased by "20 percent more" compared with the deployment during the previous weekend’s demonstrations.

Arrests and prosecutions continue

The government has promised a firm response to the violence as police and prosecutors continue to pursue those suspected of taking part in the unrest.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday that 217 of the 2,700 people arrested during and since last weekend had been jailed. He added that another 1,000 people were facing prosecution.

Authorities also made a fresh arrest in connection with an arson attack on a historic public building.

Prosecutors said a 66-year-old man was arrested on Thursday over the burning of the 19th-century town hall in Limoges during last weekend’s unrest. Another man in his 30s had been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the same incident.

Despite the measures, the government continues to face criticism from political leaders across the political spectrum over its handling of the crisis.

Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader who is currently leading opinion polls ahead of the April-May presidential elections, has accused Macron and his centrist government of responding too weakly to the violence and failing to demonstrate authority.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a far-left presidential candidate who has faced criticism from the government for not strongly condemning the violence, blamed what he described as authorities’ "non-stop brutal repression" for the unrest.

Alongside the security measures, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has begun consultations with political leaders and other groups as the government seeks a response to the continuing tensions.

On Thursday, Lecornu hosted a meeting attended by senior representatives of France’s main political parties. While most parties sent their leaders, Le Pen’s National Rally was represented by a lower-ranking official.

Lecornu was also scheduled to meet mayors as part of the government’s efforts to address the situation.

On Monday, he is expected to hold further discussions with student groups, trade unions and the employers’ federation.

Macron’s planned defence council meeting on Friday is expected to focus on the government’s next steps as the country prepares for another round of demonstrations.

With several cities already restricting public gatherings and organisers opposing the measures, the authorities face the challenge of preventing further violence while responding to concerns over the right to demonstrate.