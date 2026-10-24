Joyce Kithure calls for early action to protect children from lead poisoning

Preventing lead poisoning requires action before exposure occurs, Deputy President’s spouse Joyce Kithure has said, calling for stronger cooperation between government agencies, industries, researchers and communities to protect children and reduce the risks posed by the toxic metal.

Kithure made the call at the University of Nairobi’s Chiromo Campus on October 23, 2026 during the opening of the 14th International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week of Action, where she urged stakeholders to use scientific evidence to guide practical steps towards improving environmental safety.

She said efforts to tackle lead poisoning should move beyond identifying contaminated areas and focus on stopping people from coming into contact with the harmful substance in the first place.

Kithure called on government institutions, researchers and industry players to work with communities to develop and implement measures that limit exposure and safeguard public health.

The campaign, held under the theme “From Detection to Prevention”, brought together government representatives, scientists, researchers and environmental health stakeholders to strengthen efforts to address lead contamination and its effects.

Kithure stressed the importance of turning research findings into action, saying scientific knowledge should help shape policies and programmes aimed at preventing exposure in homes, workplaces and public spaces.

She also called for stronger links between scientific institutions, government agencies, industries and members of the public, noting that a coordinated approach would help improve understanding of the dangers associated with lead.

According to Kithure, public education must be supported by effective enforcement of environmental safety regulations to ensure that measures aimed at reducing exposure are put into practice.

Lead poisoning remains a public health concern because the toxic metal can affect several body systems. Children are particularly vulnerable because their bodies are still developing, making the effects of exposure a major concern.

People may come into contact with lead through contaminated dust, soil, paint and other sources, depending on their surroundings. In children, exposure can harm brain development and affect learning, highlighting the importance of identifying and addressing potential risks early.

The International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week of Action offers stakeholders an opportunity to raise awareness, exchange scientific information and promote measures to reduce contamination in homes, workplaces and communities.

Kithure urged participants to ensure that research findings inform environmental health policies and prevention programmes, rather than being used only to identify contamination after people have already been exposed.

She further called for public awareness campaigns to explain where lead exposure may occur and how communities can reduce the risks, alongside stronger enforcement of existing environmental safety measures.

The prevention initiative seeks to encourage early interventions that address sources of contamination before they pose a threat to human health. This approach places greater emphasis on preventing exposure instead of relying mainly on tests to identify lead after contact has occurred.

Kithure called for continued commitment from all stakeholders to reduce preventable exposure, protect children and create healthier communities, stressing that responsibility for preventing lead poisoning should be shared by public institutions, industries, researchers and the wider public.