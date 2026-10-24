Senate puts energy agencies on the spot over project delays, high fuel costs

Energy agencies have come under pressure from senators to explain delays in major power projects, improve electricity connections in rural areas and address concerns over fuel affordability, as Parliament steps up its oversight of the country's energy sector ahead of key infrastructure targets.

The Senate Standing Committee on Energy raised the concerns during a retreat in Mombasa on Friday, October 23, 2026, bringing together the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and key industry agencies to review the progress of ongoing projects, national energy policies and measures needed to secure a reliable and affordable power supply.

The meeting, chaired by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang, focused on the status of major energy investments, obstacles slowing their implementation and areas where legislative action or closer government oversight may be required.

Representatives from the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), Kenya Power, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency presented their programmes to the committee.

Opening the meeting, Kisang said the committee wanted clear information on the progress of government projects, the reasons behind delays and the action required to ensure that commitments made to Kenyans deliver practical results.

“We want to establish where the major energy programmes stand, what is delaying implementation and what interventions are required. Commitments made to Kenyans must translate into completed projects, reliable services and affordable energy,” said Sen. Kisang while opening the retreat.

Rural electrification emerged as one of the key issues, with senators seeking assurances that ongoing projects would be completed and that communities awaiting electricity would not be left behind despite investments in infrastructure.

REREC reported progress on 31 mini-grids and the solarisation of 271 boreholes under the World Bank-supported Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project, which has a financing commitment of about Sh4.7 billion.

The committee sought clarification on the funds available to complete outstanding works, with members keen to establish how the remaining projects would be delivered before the programme closes.

The discussions also focused on the need to ensure that investment in electricity infrastructure leads to actual connections for households and communities, rather than leaving completed projects unused or residents without access to power.

Senate Committee Vice-Chairperson Beatrice Ogolla, who led the session on Last-Mile Connectivity, called for closer cooperation between REREC and Kenya Power to address gaps between project construction and the connection of customers.

“We should not have communities surrounded by electricity infrastructure yet they remain in darkness. REREC and Kenya Power must coordinate so that completed projects move from construction to actual connections within clear timelines,” she said.

Her remarks placed the focus on the final stage of rural electrification, with the committee seeking better coordination between the agencies responsible for expanding electricity infrastructure and those tasked with connecting customers to the grid.

The committee also examined developments in the petroleum sector, including the government's target to begin producing oil from the South Lokichar development in December 2026.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi told the senators that the government remained on course to meet the deadline, despite the lengthy period the project had taken to reach its current stage.

“We have taken more than 14 years to reach this stage, and we are now in the final countdown. The Ministry is working with the contractor and all relevant agencies to ensure that we meet the December target,” said CS Wandayi.

The December deadline places renewed attention on the remaining work required to move the South Lokichar project towards its first oil production, with the ministry working alongside the contractor and other relevant agencies.

Beyond oil production and electricity access, the retreat covered fuel pricing and affordability, strategic petroleum reserves and the safety of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

These discussions brought consumer concerns into the wider review of the energy sector, alongside questions about the country's preparedness to maintain reliable supplies and manage its long-term energy needs.

The senators also examined compensation issues and concerns raised by communities over the proposed nuclear power plant in Siaya County.

The nuclear project formed part of the committee's wider review of long-term power security, with members considering the issues that require attention as the country explores its future energy options.

The retreat provided a platform for senators and energy sector officials to review ongoing programmes, identify implementation challenges and discuss possible interventions across electricity, petroleum and nuclear energy.

The committee's scrutiny centred on the need for energy agencies to account for project progress, explain delays and ensure that investments translate into improved services for consumers and communities.

With rural electrification, fuel affordability and major infrastructure projects all under discussion, the meeting brought renewed attention to the government's responsibility to deliver accessible, reliable and affordable energy while addressing concerns surrounding future developments in the sector.