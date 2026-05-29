High Court halts planned US-linked Ebola quarantine centre in Laikipia

A planned United States-linked Ebola quarantine facility in Laikipia County has been stopped after the High Court in Nairobi issued orders halting its establishment until a case challenging the project is fully heard and determined.

The decision follows an urgent petition filed by Katiba Institute before the Milimani Law Courts, asking the court to suspend the rollout of the facility over public safety and constitutional concerns. The lobby group wanted the project paused before any further steps are taken on its implementation.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi granted conservatory orders and stopped any move to proceed with the proposed centre. In the ruling, the court stated:

“Upon reading the Notice of Motion dated May 28, 2026, a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from establishing, operationalising, facilitating, approving establishment of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation or treatment facility in Kenya,” the court directed.

The court further barred the respondents from admitting, transferring, receiving or facilitating the entry into Kenya of persons exposed to or infected with Ebola under the reported arrangement with the United States.

Katiba Institute had argued that the proposed arrangement poses an immediate risk to life and public safety if it is allowed to proceed before the court gives a final decision. It asked for urgent intervention to stop any approvals or operational steps tied to the facility.

Justice Nyaundi certified the matter as urgent and ordered the respondents to file their responses within 48 hours after being served with the petition. Katiba Institute was also allowed to file a supplementary affidavit within one day after receiving the responses. The matter will be mentioned again on June 2, 2026.

The court warned that anyone who fails to follow the conservatory orders will face penal consequences.

In its petition, Katiba Institute said the planned project raises serious constitutional and public health issues and should not continue until the court determines the matter. It asked the court to restrain the government from setting up, approving or operating any Ebola quarantine or treatment centre under any foreign arrangement.

It also sought orders blocking the transfer or admission of people exposed to or infected with Ebola into Kenya under the proposed framework with the United States.

The ruling came hours after the government approved the establishment of the quarantine facility in Laikipia County. The United States had committed Sh1.7 billion to support Kenya’s Ebola preparedness programme.

The planned facility was expected to begin operations within a week. It was to start with a 50-bed field hospital, with plans to expand capacity to 250 beds if needed.

It was also expected that staff from the U.S. Public Health Service would run the centre, with teams reportedly undergoing training at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland ahead of deployment to Kenya.