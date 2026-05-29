Laikipia rejects Ebola facility plan amid fears over public anxiety

Plans to establish an Ebola quarantine and isolation facility in Laikipia County have sparked resistance from the county leadership, which now says the proposal could stir fear among residents and harm the region’s social and economic stability. The county argues that hosting such a high-risk medical facility in a non-affected civilian area could also distort public perception and affect long-term development prospects.

In a statement issued from the Executive Office of the Governor on Friday, Laikipia County Government said the decision to reject the proposed site followed high-level consultations within its leadership.

“Following extensive consultations at the highest level of County leadership, Governor Joshua Irungu has conveyed his firm and considered objection to the proposed location. This position is grounded in a solemn duty of care to the people of Laikipia and a broader responsibility to safeguard the County's social fabric, economic vitality and standing as a stable and thriving destination within the Republic,” the statement reads.

The county said it fully supports global efforts to contain outbreaks of highly infectious diseases, including Ebola, but questioned the suitability of placing such a facility in a setting that is not directly experiencing the outbreak.

It noted that the move could trigger anxiety among residents and interfere with normal social and business activities, warning that such effects could extend beyond the immediate situation and damage the county’s reputation.

“Nevertheless, the proposed relocation of Ebola-related cases into a setting that is neither an epicentre of infection nor specifically designated for such high-consequence biocontainment raises legitimate and weighty public health concerns,” the county stated.

Laikipia further warned that public perception could wrongly label the county as a containment zone, a situation it said could be difficult to correct once established. It added that such a perception risk could affect investor confidence, tourism, and general economic activity in the region.

“Of particular concern is the enduring reputational impact that such a development would likely have on Laikipia County. In the realm of public perception, symbolism often carries as much weight as fact,” it added.

The county also raised concerns over lack of sufficient consultation with local stakeholders, calling for more openness in the decision-making process involving such a sensitive facility.

While reaffirming support for national and international health response efforts, Laikipia urged authorities to consider alternative sites, stressing the need to balance public health preparedness with protection of community interests and economic stability.