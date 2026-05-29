Murkomen hits out at leaders politicising Utumishi fire tragedy as probe continues

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has criticised political leaders calling for his resignation over the Utumishi Girls Academy fire in Gilgil, Nakuru County, saying they are politicising a national tragedy before investigations into the incident are complete.

He said it was wrong for leaders to assign blame while probes into the fire that claimed 16 students are still ongoing, warning that such remarks risk interfering with investigations and misleading the public.

Murkomen insisted that accountability will only be determined through formal investigative processes once the matter is fully concluded.

He spoke on Friday, May 29, 2026, maintaining that the government remains focused on establishing what led to the tragedy.

“I must say that that is a great shame. It’s such an embarrassment; it's bad manners," Murkomen stated.

He further criticised what he termed reckless remarks by some leaders, accusing them of engaging in unnecessary provocation instead of allowing investigators to do their work.

“I must say to those leaders who have verbal diarrhea that they must read Proverbs 18:7, that a fool's mouth is his own destruction. That kind of foolishness must not be entertained in our Republic,” he added.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at Belgut Technical Training Institute in Belgut Sub-County, Kericho County on May 29, 2026.PHOTO/MINA Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen at Belgut Technical Training Institute in Belgut Sub-County, Kericho County on May 29, 2026.PHOTO/MINA

Murkomen maintained that no conclusions should be drawn at this stage, noting that multiple agencies are still gathering evidence, and reiterated that findings will be made public once investigations are complete.

The CS also linked the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, to possible negligence by the school administration, citing breaches in safety procedures including locked emergency exits.

He made the remarks during the inaugural graduation ceremony of Belgut Technical Training Institute in Kericho County, where he said early indications suggest serious safety lapses inside the school and that those found responsible will face legal action.

Murkomen said one side of the dormitory, which had an emergency exit door, was locked during the incident, contributing to the deaths of 10 students in that section.

“There is a standard safety procedure that the school was to adhere to. One side of the dormitory with an emergency exit door had been locked, and it’s where we lost 10 students,” he said.

He added that schools are required to strictly follow safety standards, noting that preliminary findings point to administrative failures, while investigations are still ongoing.

He further said the Ministry of Education will take administrative action against the school management once the probe is concluded.

The CS confirmed that eight students suspected of involvement in the incident are in custody as investigations continue, with additional individuals expected to be questioned.

He also said seven injured students who had been admitted to hospital are now out of danger and receiving treatment.

Murkomen condemned attempts to politicise the incident, saying such actions were inappropriate given the scale of the tragedy.

The government has already dissolved the Board of Management of Utumishi Girls’ Academy following early findings of serious safety compliance lapses, with Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirming the decision.

The fire, which occurred on the night of May 28, 2026, resulted in multiple casualties and injuries, with authorities confirming that all 808 learners had been accounted for and bodies moved to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital Mortuary for identification.

Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations point to arson involving students, with eight suspects in custody. Safety breaches cited include overcrowded dormitories, a locked exit door, and reported warnings of planned unrest that were allegedly not acted upon.

The Teachers Service Commission has also initiated disciplinary action against the school principal and teachers, as further investigations continue into possible institutional failures, with the tragedy prompting renewed calls for stricter enforcement of safety standards in boarding schools nationwide.