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Chilling footage uncovers how Utumishi Girls Academy students began arson attack
The footage reportedly shows the two students lighting a match before walking towards the dormitory entrance.
The footage reportedly shows the two students lighting a match before walking towards the dormitory entrance.
The Interior CS said it was wrong for leaders to assign blame while probes into the fire that claimed 16 students are still ongoing, warning that such remarks risk interfering with investigations and misleading the public.
Represented by lawyer Raphael Okubo, parents expressed disappointment, saying they had not received any official communication from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) or other government agencies about the case.