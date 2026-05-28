Elimu Working Group demands urgent school safety overhaul after Gilgil fire kills 16 learners

The Elimu Working Group has raised concern over the safety of learners in boarding schools following the fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which has left 16 students dead and several others injured. The group says the tragedy highlights long-standing weaknesses in how safety rules are enforced in schools.

In a statement released after the incident, the education-focused civil society coalition sent condolences to affected families, learners, teachers, and the wider school community dealing with the loss and injuries.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, loved ones, students, teachers, and the entire community affected by the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which has so far claimed 16 students' lives and left dozens injured,” the group said.

The organisation stressed that schools are expected to provide safe learning spaces where children can grow and develop without fear, noting that parents rely on education authorities and school administrations to ensure strong protection systems are in place before admission.

It further pointed out that the Gilgil fire is part of a wider history of school tragedies reported in different parts of the country over the years. It referenced earlier incidents such as the Hillside Endarasha Academy tragedy in Nyeri, as well as cases at St Kizito, Bombolulu Girls, Nyeri High School, Kyanguli Secondary School, Asumbi Girls and Moi Girls, Nairobi.

The group noted that safety requirements for schools are already outlined under the Ministry of Education’s Safety Standards Manual for Schools, which sets minimum conditions every institution is expected to meet.

These include emergency exits, doors that open outward, fire extinguishers, disaster preparedness plans, secure compounds, and regular safety checks meant to prevent avoidable accidents.

The Elimu Working Group is now seeking full disclosure on what led to the fire at Utumishi Girls Academy, saying the public deserves clear information on how the incident occurred.

It is also pushing for stronger oversight within the education system, including expansion of the Ministry of Education’s Quality Assurance and Standards teams to carry out frequent, independent, and unannounced inspections in schools across the country.

The group argues that inspections should not only happen after tragedies, but should be continuous and properly enforced to identify risks early before they turn into disasters.

Among the proposals raised is a nationwide review of all boarding schools to examine fire safety equipment, emergency exits, dormitory congestion, evacuation procedures, electrical systems, and emergency preparedness.

It further wants firm action taken against schools that fail to meet required safety standards, including enforcement measures that remain in place until full compliance is achieved.

“Sending a child to school should never be a life-or-death choice,” the statement said. “Yet more Kenyan parents are afraid because school tragedies are becoming a worrying pattern instead of rare events.”

The group insists that only sustained reforms, stronger enforcement, and routine inspections can restore confidence in school safety and prevent further loss of young lives.