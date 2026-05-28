PS Mary Muthoni reaffirms Kenya’s digital health push

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening healthcare systems and expanding digital health innovation during the Nation Health Summit 2026 at KICC in Nairobi.

She highlighted major milestones, including community health deployment, universal registration under the Social Health Authority, and investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing as part of efforts to position Kenya as a regional health hub.

The summit, held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), on May 28-29, 2026, brings together healthcare leaders, policymakers, innovators, investors, and stakeholders from across the region to discuss the future of health systems in East Africa.

“From strengthening primary healthcare to expanding digital health innovation, Kenya continues to make bold strides toward becoming a regional hub for healthcare excellence,” the PS highlighted.

Mary Muthoni highlighted key milestones in the country’s ongoing healthcare transformation agenda, noting progress in community-level service delivery and digital systems integration.

“At the 2026 Nation Health Summit, we highlighted key milestones driving the country’s healthcare transformation agenda — including the deployment of over 107,000 Community Health Promoters, the registration of over 30 million Kenyans under the Social Health Authority, expansion of specialised treatment services, and investments in local pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing,” she stated.

She added that Kenya’s healthcare reforms are aimed at improving access, quality, and affordability of services through strengthened primary healthcare systems and innovation-driven approaches.

“Indeed with this trajectory, Kenya and East Africa have the potential to become a global centre for quality healthcare, medical research, innovation, and health workforce development through strategic partnerships, technology, and people-centred health systems,” she explained.

The Principal Secretary also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing discussions that improve healthcare outcomes and strengthen coordination across the sector.

She further noted the importance of the Summit in bringing together diverse stakeholders to shape the future of healthcare delivery.

The Nation Health Summit 2026 officially opened at KICC, marking the beginning of high-level discussions on health system transformation in Kenya and across East Africa.

Opening the summit, Nation Media Group, led by the CEO, Geoffrey Odundo, emphasised the importance of dialogue in shaping the future of healthcare systems and strengthening collaboration among stakeholders.

Odundo highlighted that the Group is committed to creating platforms that drive meaningful conversations around the future of healthcare in East Africa.

The summit is expected to focus on strengthening primary healthcare, expanding digital solutions, improving access to specialised care, and promoting investment in local pharmaceutical production.

Discussions are also expected to explore how public and private sector collaboration can accelerate healthcare innovation, workforce development, and research capacity across the region.

As proceedings continue, stakeholders say the summit provides an opportunity to align policy, innovation, and investment toward building resilient and people-centred health systems for the future of Kenya and East Africa.