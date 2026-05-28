Kalonzo calls for action after Utumishi Girls school fire claims students’ lives

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, where students lost their lives in a dormitory blaze that broke out in the early hours of Thursday. He called for urgent action on school safety, urging leaders to go beyond prayers and take firm steps to prevent similar tragedies and ensure accountability in learning institutions.

Kalonzo expressed “profound grief” over the loss of young lives, describing the victims as “daughters, sisters, and friends; precious girls full of dreams, full of promise, full of life.” He said the tragedy had left families deeply shattered and noted that the entire country was united in mourning.

He extended condolences to bereaved families, saying there were “no words adequate for this moment,” and pledged solidarity with those affected. He also called for swift recovery for injured students and urged the nation to stand with them during their healing.

Early reports indicate that the fire broke out at the girls’ boarding school in Gilgil, with a dormitory engulfed while students were inside. Emergency responders, including firefighters and security teams, were deployed to the scene as rescue and recovery operations continued.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the full scale of casualties or the cause of the fire, with investigations still ongoing. The incident has renewed concern over safety standards in boarding schools across the country, which have previously experienced similar deadly fires.

Kenya has a long history of school fire tragedies, including the Kyanguli Secondary School fire in Machakos County in 2001 that killed 67 students, and the Moi Girls High School fire in Nairobi in 2017 that claimed 10 students. More recently, the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire in Nyeri County in 2024 left at least 21 learners dead, with others injured or missing.

At Utumishi Girls Academy, early reports indicate at least 10 students have died, though officials say investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact figures and establish the cause of the fire.

Kalonzo urged leaders not to let mourning end in speeches, saying, “Let them translate into urgent and decisive action,” and warned that leadership would be judged by protection of citizens, not words alone.

He added that the country must honour the memory of the students by ensuring that “no other family endures this unbearable pain.”

As investigations continue, attention has turned to school safety measures, with renewed calls for stricter enforcement of regulations, improved emergency preparedness, and stronger oversight of boarding facilities.

Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, hosts students from across the country and has in recent years been noted for academic performance and participation in national examinations.

Families continue to wait for clarity as the nation grapples once again with the recurring tragedy of school fires.