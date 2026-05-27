Kabiru and EV Explorers to debut first Kenyan electric car at Rhino Charge

Timothy Kabiru will lead EV Explorers with Kenya’s first Fully Electric Competition Vehicle, which will make it's debut at the 37th edition of the Rhino Charge scheduled for Samburu County from May 29 -31, 2026.

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the car, Kabiru said the team’s journey with Rhino Charge began in the late 1990s after attending the event as spectators, and now they have a re-engineered electric vehicle that is not only pushing the boundaries of sustainable mobility but also spotlighting Kenya’s growing innovation and engineering potential.

“We fell in love with the event immediately. Beyond conservation, the Rhino Charge gives you a chance to experience Kenya in its rawest form. It takes you across different parts of the country and creates a real appreciation for our environment and landscapes,” he said, adding that the team began competing using a Jeep J8 powered by a 6-litre V8 engine.

Over nearly a decade, the team has competed and finished the Rhino Charge five times, with their best performance being a fifth-place finish, but later took a break from the competition.

Since then, the team has spent months redesigning and reinforcing the vehicle, including installing a heavy-duty transfer box, strengthening the drivetrain and prop shafts, recalibrating throttle response, and introducing additional safety and performance enhancements.

The EV Explorers made their competitive debut last year with the electric vehicle, successfully completing six checkpoints before mechanical challenges forced them to retire from the race.

The 2026 Rhino Charge will bring together competitors, conservationists, and adventure enthusiasts in support of environmental conservation efforts led by Rhino Ark Charitable Trust.

The grueling off-road motorsport and conservation fundraiser will feature 65 modified 4x4 vehicles navigating the rugged semi-arid terrain to raise funds for the Rhino Ark Charitable Trust.