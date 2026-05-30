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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

EV Explorers

Kabiru and EV Explorers to debut first Kenyan electric car at Rhino Charge
Sports

Kabiru and EV Explorers to debut first Kenyan electric car at Rhino Charge

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the car, Kabiru said the team’s journey with Rhino Charge began in the late 1990s after attending the event as spectators, and now they have a re-engineered electric vehicle that is not only pushing the boundaries of sustainable mobility but also spotlighting Kenya’s growing innovation and engineering potential.

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