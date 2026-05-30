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Geco Tribe Chargers gear up for 2026 Rhino Charge
Speaking ahead of the event on Friday, Finato said the team has focused heavily on improving the car’s reliability following lessons learned from previous editions of the competition.
Speaking ahead of the event on Friday, Finato said the team has focused heavily on improving the car’s reliability following lessons learned from previous editions of the competition.
Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the car, Kabiru said the team’s journey with Rhino Charge began in the late 1990s after attending the event as spectators, and now they have a re-engineered electric vehicle that is not only pushing the boundaries of sustainable mobility but also spotlighting Kenya’s growing innovation and engineering potential.