Samburu named host of 2026 Rhino Charge as organisers unveil new changes

Samburu County will host the 37th edition of the Rhino Charge, organisers have announced, setting the stage for Kenya’s premier off-road motorsport event that doubles as a major fundraiser for conservation.

The announcement was made during a drivers’ briefing in Nairobi by Clerk of Course Don White, who confirmed that the competition venue will remain undisclosed until days before the event, in keeping with tradition.

“The exact competition location will remain undisclosed until just days before the event,” White said, adding that route notes will begin at Archers Post on the Isiolo–Samburu border.

The annual event, organised by Rhino Ark Charitable Trust, continues to attract strong participation, with 65 vehicles confirmed for this year’s challenge.

White noted the entry of seven new teams, signalling growing interest among younger competitors.

“We have seven new entrants to the Rhino Charge this year, which signifies growing relevance to the new generation. This not only makes the event more sustainable but also helps us operate at full house and secure additional funding for Rhino Ark projects,” he said.

Organisers also announced enhancements to competition management, including improved use of GPS technology to boost accuracy in results amid rising competitiveness.

“We went through a whole process of reviewing how to get more accurate results to keep up with the increased competitiveness at the event,” White explained.

In addition, stricter aviation safety protocols will be enforced. Participants arriving by air will be required to obtain preauthorisation, with aircraft parking at airstrips restricted to ensure safe operations.

White also introduced Philip Watson as the new head of the Results Committee. Watson said teams will now receive results shortly after the event, with disputes handled before the prize-giving ceremony.

Beyond the race, the Rhino Charge remains a key pillar of conservation funding in Kenya. Since its inception in 1989, the initiative has raised over Sh2.7 billion to support ecosystem protection across critical landscapes, including the Aberdare Range, Mount Kenya, the Mau Forest Complex and Kakamega Forest.

Speaking at the briefing, Rhino Ark CEO Christian Lambrechts highlighted ongoing conservation efforts, particularly in the Southern Mau Forest.

“Over the past year, we have invested considerable resources in the southern part of the Mau… together with our partners, we are working to transform it into a tourism-centred conservation area,” he said.

Lambrechts said progress has also been made in electric fencing projects, with 318 kilometres completed around Mount Kenya and 50 kilometres of fencing installed in Kakamega Forest so far.

“These interventions are critical in protecting ecosystems from illegal resource extraction and reducing human-wildlife conflict,” he added.

He noted that Rhino Ark has established an endowment fund to support long-term maintenance of conservation infrastructure.