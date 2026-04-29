Samburu MPs reject move to lower hardship status, warn of school disruption

Samburu County leaders in Parliament have warned that ongoing proposals to review and possibly lower the county’s hardship classification could trigger serious disruption in schools, with fears of teacher exits, strained learning conditions, and weakening of protections meant for remote and vulnerable regions. The MPs say the current realities on the ground still justify Samburu being treated as an extreme hardship area.

In a joint statement presented by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, the lawmakers criticized discussions led by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and the Public Service Commission (PSC), saying the matter must be handled with caution and grounded in facts about conditions in the county.

“We, the elected Members of Parliament representing the people of Samburu County, issue this firm, considered, and unequivocal statement regarding the ongoing discourse on the review of hardship allowance classification by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and the Public Service Commission,” Naisula said on Wednesday.

The MPs said the issue goes beyond pay structures and touches on fairness, equality, and the right of children in marginalized regions to access education without disruption.

“This matter strikes at the heart of constitutional justice, equity, and the future of education in marginalized regions, and it must therefore be approached with sobriety, evidence, and fidelity to the law,” the statement read.

They added that any decision that weakens the ability to retain teachers in Samburu would amount to a failure by the State to uphold constitutional duties toward marginalized communities.

“Any policy decision that diminishes the capacity of Samburu to attract and retain teachers is, in effect, a retreat from these constitutional guarantees and a violation of the State’s duty to protect the marginalized,” they said in a statement.

The lawmakers maintained that Samburu meets all conditions required for its current classification and should not be moved to a lower category.

“We state, without ambiguity, that Samburu County meets every objective threshold of an extreme hardship area, and any attempt to reclassify it downward is not only misguided but fundamentally unjustified,” they stated.

They pointed to insecurity as a daily challenge affecting both learners and teachers, especially in remote areas.

“The county continues to experience persistent insecurity, including banditry and cattle rustling, exposing teachers and learners to real and constant risk, particularly in remote postings where state security presence is limited,” they said.

The MPs also cited poor infrastructure, noting that access to schools remains difficult and costly for both staff and learners.

“The road network remains largely underdeveloped, with many schools accessible only through rough terrain, seasonal roads, or insecure corridors, significantly increasing the cost and risk of access for teachers and learners,” the statement reads.

They further highlighted water shortages and limited electricity access as major barriers affecting learning and living conditions.

“Acute water scarcity continues to affect both households and schools, with many learning institutions lacking reliable water supply, thereby undermining sanitation, attendance, and overall learning conditions,” the MPs noted.

“Electricity coverage remains among the lowest nationally, with large parts of Samburu lacking access to power, limiting modern teaching, digital learning, and decent living standards for teachers,” they added.

The leaders also pointed to lack of adequate housing for teachers, saying it has continued to discourage long-term postings in the county.

“There is a severe shortage of decent housing for teachers, forcing many to reside in unsafe, temporary, or distant accommodation, further discouraging retention and stability in staffing,” they said.

They warned that downgrading the hardship status would lead to staffing shortages and weaken education performance across the county.

“Any reclassification of Samburu from extreme to moderate hardship will inevitably trigger a wave of transfer requests, discourage new postings, and create a vacuum in teaching personnel that will directly and negatively affect educational outcomes,” the lawmakers cautioned.

“Such a move would reverse gains made in enrolment, retention, and academic performance, and would disproportionately punish the very children the Constitution seeks to protect,” they added.

The MPs also said Samburu shares similar challenges with other northern frontier counties and should not be treated differently in national policy decisions.

“Samburu shares identical structural, environmental, and socio-economic challenges with counties such as West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Isiolo, Mandera, and Wajir, and there exists no rational, empirical, or legal basis upon which Samburu can be isolated from this regional reality,” the statement notes.

They emphasized that hardship allowance is meant to ensure fairness and equal service delivery, not as an extra benefit.

“We emphasize that hardship allowance is not a privilege but a necessary corrective mechanism designed to address structural inequalities and to ensure equitable access to public services, particularly education,” they said.

On the review process, the lawmakers insisted that residents in remote areas must be fully involved before any decision is made.

“We further insist that any review process must be grounded in genuine and meaningful public participation, especially in the most remote parts of Samburu,” they stated.

In their final remarks, the leaders said their position is rooted in constitutional fairness and protection of vulnerable communities.

“Samburu is not seeking sympathy or special favour; it is demanding fairness, equity, and adherence to the Constitution,” said Naisula Lesuuda, Samburu West MP.

“We will not stand by as policy decisions erode constitutional protections and deepen inequality,” added Lesuuda.

“Equity is not optional, it is a constitutional imperative,” she concluded.