JSC nominates Justice Mohamed Warsame for appointment as Supreme Court Judge

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has nominated Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court of Kenya, in a move that now awaits formal approval by the President in line with constitutional requirements.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who also serves as the Chairperson of the JSC, confirmed the nomination, stating that the decision followed a rigorous assessment process anchored in constitutional standards of merit, integrity and professional competence.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that the Judicial Service Commission has nominated Hon. Justice Mohamed Abdulahi Warsame for appointment to the Supreme Court of Kenya,” Chief Justice Koome said.

She added that the nomination has already been transmitted to the Head of State for formal appointment, as required under the Constitution.

“The nomination is being transmitted to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya for formal appointment in accordance with Article 166(1)(a) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” she stated.

Article 166(1)(a) of the Constitution provides for the appointment of Supreme Court judges following nomination by the JSC and subsequent appointment by the President.

The process is intended to safeguard judicial independence while ensuring accountability and transparency in the selection of judges to the apex court.

Chief Justice Koome noted that the Commission was satisfied that Justice Warsame met the threshold required for elevation to the highest court in the land.

“The Commission is fully satisfied that Hon. Justice Warsame demonstrated the qualities that the Constitution demands of a Judge of the Supreme Court—professional competence, unimpeachable integrity,” she said.

The Supreme Court of Kenya stands as the highest judicial authority in the country, with jurisdiction over constitutional interpretation, presidential election petitions, and matters of significant public importance.

Justice Warsame’s nomination comes at a time when the judiciary continues to emphasise reforms aimed at strengthening public trust, enhancing efficiency, and reinforcing adherence to constitutional principles.

The Judicial Service Commission has in recent years undertaken structured recruitment and vetting processes for senior judicial positions, with increased public participation and scrutiny.

Once the nomination is formally approved by the President, Justice Warsame will be expected to take oath of office before assuming duties at the Supreme Court.

His appointment will also contribute to the composition of the apex court, which plays a central role in shaping jurisprudence and resolving disputes of national significance.

Further communication is expected following the President’s consideration of the nomination, in accordance with established constitutional procedures governing judicial appointments in Kenya.