Senator Richard Onyonka’s mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke is dead

Kisii County Senator Richard Momoima Onyonka has announced the death of his mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke, who passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

She was aged 81.

In a statement, the senator described his late mother as a pillar of strength and a central figure in the family whose life was defined by faith, humility and service.

“I regret to announce the passing on of my beloved mother, Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke, who departed this life today at the age of 81 years while receiving treatment at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi,” Onyonka said.

Mama Teresia was born on December 25, 1944 and is remembered by her family as a devoted mother whose influence extended beyond her household to the wider community.

According to Senator Onyonka, she lived a life grounded in compassion and commitment to others.

“Mama Teresia Nyaboke Omoke was a devoted mother, a pillar of strength to our family, and a woman of great faith, humility, and wisdom. She lived a full life grounded in service, compassion, and unwavering dedication to her family and community,” he said.

The senator noted that her passing represents a significant loss not only to the immediate family but also to those who interacted with her over the years.

He highlighted her role as a guiding figure whose values left a lasting imprint on those around her.

“Her passing is a profound loss not only to our family but also to all those whose lives she touched through her kindness, guidance, and enduring love. She was the heart of our home, and her legacy will continue to inspire us in the days ahead,” he added.

Senator Onyonka expressed gratitude for the messages of condolence and support received from leaders, friends, and members of the public following the announcement of her death.

“On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere gratitude for the prayers, messages of comfort, and support we have received and will continue receiving during this difficult time,” he said, adding that the family has requested continued prayers as they come to terms with the loss.

He further noted that funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later date.

“Details regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.