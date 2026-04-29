EXCLUSIVE: Local administrators key in managing security and humanitarian response, says PS Opwora

Kenya’s national administration system depends heavily on timely sharing of information between residents and security officers, with the government warning that delayed reporting of threats can allow small incidents to grow into serious security challenges.

Principal Administrative Secretary in the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Beverly Opwora, said effective security work in the country is built on cooperation between citizens and local administration officers, especially chiefs who operate at the grassroots level.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Wednesday, she said chiefs are the first link in identifying risks and relaying alerts within the government system, particularly during emergencies and security concerns.

“It’s the chief who gives early warning… he will receive that communication through our chain,” she said, noting that once alerts are received, communities are quickly informed to take safety measures. “he informs members of the public to move to safer grounds, or higher grounds.”

Opwora explained that this same structure is also used when dealing with natural disasters such as floods and droughts, where chiefs help coordinate immediate local responses.

She added that in situations where communities experience food shortages or displacement, chiefs act as the communication bridge between residents and government agencies responsible for humanitarian support.

“Relief food and humanitarian assistance, it is the responsibility of the chief,” she said.

The official further noted that the grassroots administration system is also a key tool in preventing and managing conflict, as early alerts from communities help security agencies act before violence spreads.

She referred to a recent fatal incident linked to a cross-county conflict in Tseikuru, Kitui County, saying earlier communication from residents could have helped reduce the impact of the situation.

“We have been able to address, mitigate, before they escalate into serious security situations,” she said.

Opwora stressed that chiefs operate within a wider network that includes village elders, Nyumba Kumi structures, and other local security actors who help collect and share information from the ground.

“The chief does not work in isolation… they work with village elders and community policing structures,” she said.

She also highlighted that chiefs are selected from the same communities they serve, a system designed to build trust and encourage open communication between residents and administrators.

“We’ve not brought someone from Homabay to be chief in Kitui, because this is their person,” she said.

Opwora urged members of the public to take responsibility in reporting suspicious activity early, saying that hesitation or silence can allow security threats to develop unchecked.

“We really call upon the community… to share information,” she said.

She further explained that the national government administration system combines both governance and development roles, with chiefs and assistant chiefs also leading local peace and security committees that handle emerging issues while supporting service delivery at the community level.