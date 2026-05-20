PS Omollo denies State sponsorship of goons ahead of 2027 polls

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has dismissed claims that security agencies are working with violent groups to disrupt protests and political meetings, maintaining that the government is focused on protecting public order and dealing firmly with criminal activity ahead of the 2027 General Election period.

Speaking during an interview on NTV on Tuesday, Omollo said security agencies were carrying out operations in different parts of the country to dismantle organised gangs and ensure those involved in violence and destruction are brought before the courts.

“Why would the PS for Internal Security look for criminals to do my bidding? It is incomprehensible,” Omollo said in response to accusations by opposition leaders that state agencies were behind violent incidents witnessed during protests and political events.

The Interior PS said the issue of criminal gangs infiltrating demonstrations was not new and had existed for many years across different administrations. According to him, such groups have repeatedly taken advantage of protests and strikes to block roads, harass motorists and interfere with normal activities.

“This is not something we are dealing with today. This is not something that began yesterday. This is a historic, systemic thing that we have had in this country for the longest,” he said.

Omollo linked the problem to unemployment and limited opportunities among young people, saying many youths were struggling to access jobs, education and business opportunities.

He said the government was trying to respond to those challenges through programmes aimed at empowering young people, including affordable housing projects, labour mobility programmes and support for small businesses.

At the same time, he noted that security agencies had intensified operations targeting criminal networks in various regions.

“As we speak there is an exercise going on in western Kenya, in Trans Nzoia for example, to identify the few elements involved in criminal acts,” he said.

Omollo also addressed concerns raised after recent protests and transport strikes where groups of youths blocked roads and disrupted movement in several areas, saying such actions weaken genuine demonstrations protected by the Constitution.

“There is need for responsibility from everybody,” Omollo said, adding that organisers of protests also have a duty to ensure demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful.

He defended arrests carried out during recent protests, saying suspects had already been taken through the justice system while investigations into politically linked violence continued.

The PS further warned against rising political intolerance and incitement ahead of the next General Election, cautioning that the country risks repeating past mistakes if leaders and citizens fail to respect the rule of law.

“We must call ourselves into a meeting as Kenyans and ask ourselves how far do we want to go,” he said.

Omollo’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions and growing accusations over the alleged use of organised groups to disrupt protests and political activities in parts of the country.

The claims intensified weeks after Godfrey Osotsi accused the Interior PS of being behind an attack against him during a visit to Kisumu on April 8,2026.

Speaking after the incident, Osotsi alleged that he was attacked by a group of about 15 to 20 youths while seated at a café, claiming the individuals accused him of supporting the “one-term” political slogan targeting President William Ruto.

“They started hitting me while questioning why I support the one-term slogan,” Osotsi said, adding that he briefly lost consciousness during the assault.

The Senator further claimed he had evidence showing he was being monitored before the incident and called for Omollo’s resignation and arrest over the alleged attack.

Omollo has since dismissed the accusations as politically motivated, insisting that security agencies are focused on combating criminal activity and maintaining law and order ahead of the 2027 General Election period.