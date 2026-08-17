News
Police arrest 37 over Homa Bay rally violence as investigations intensify
The arrests followed clashes and incidents of criminality reported during the political rally on 16 August, which left a police officer dead and several others injured.
The arrests followed clashes and incidents of criminality reported during the political rally on 16 August, which left a police officer dead and several others injured.
The Interior PS said the issue of criminal gangs infiltrating demonstrations was not new and had existed for many years across different administrations.