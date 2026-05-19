Transport operators ordered back to work as transport leaders return to fuel price talks

The suspension of the nationwide fuel strike for seven days follows an admission by matatu sector leaders that their key demand on fuel price reduction has not been met, even as they agree to resume operations while negotiations with the government continue.

Transport operators say the decision to return to work was made despite not achieving the targeted fuel price cut, with leaders describing the ongoing talks as the beginning of formal engagement with the government on both fuel costs and wider sector challenges.

Speaking on Tuesday during a media briefing, Matatu Operators Association President Albert Karakacha urged members of the sector to resume operations immediately following consultations with government officials.

“We want to urge our members, wherever they are, to go back to work,” Karakacha stated.

He said discussions were still at an early stage, but expressed hope that progress would be made within the week as negotiations continue.

“We've come up with something whereby next week I think there'll be something coming up, so we urge them to go back to work, and we want to thank the government,” he added.

Karakacha acknowledged that the strike had disrupted transport services across several towns, affecting commuters and daily movement.

He added that both sides had agreed to form a committee to handle broader issues affecting the public transport sector beyond fuel pricing.

“We are going to work very closely, and we've agreed to form a committee, which is going to look into other issues related to the transport sector, mostly on PSV,” he stated.

He cited insurance, traffic enforcement, and corruption as long-standing challenges affecting operators.

“Because we've been having so many issues on insurance, we've been having issues on traffic matters, corruption,” Karakacha highlighted.

He said the engagement with government offered a chance to improve cooperation going forward.

“We are going to work very closely with the government to make sure that we enable the transport sector to grow,” he added.

Kushian Muchiri, Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Public Transport Sector and National Chairman of the Association of Matatu Transport Owners, also confirmed the suspension of the strike and urged operators to resume work immediately.

He said that although operators did not secure the fuel price reduction they had demanded, negotiations had now officially begun.

“Today, as much as we would have been happy to say that we got the 46 shillings that we were seeking, we are also glad that at least negotiations have started in earnest,” Mushiri noted.

He said government engagement marked an important step in addressing the concerns raised by the sector.

“There was the seriousness and the need for our demands to be met, and for our transport industry to be taken seriously, which has been well noted by the government,” he added.

Mushiri urged drivers and conductors to resume operations immediately to avoid further disruption to daily life.

“Mine is to urge all our membership, our drivers, our conductors to resume operations, effective immediately, so that we can be able to assist our Kenyans to continue with the normal running of their normal activities,” he stated.

He said negotiations would continue during the seven-day suspension period.

“We want to assure our members that we, within the next seven days, we shall have done the best of negotiations,” Mushiri said.

He added that he remained hopeful the talks would yield a solution.

“I believe by the time we come back here, we will come up with a good solution,” he concluded.