Matatu strike continues after fuel talks end in deadlock

Transport operators across the country have vowed to continue the ongoing nationwide matatu strike after rejecting key proposals made by the government during talks aimed at ending the standoff over rising fuel prices.

The meeting, chaired by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir on Monday, came amid widespread transport disruptions that left thousands of commuters stranded in Nairobi and other towns.

Despite hours of negotiations stretching late into the evening, both sides failed to reach a full agreement, prolonging a crisis that has paralysed public transport services across the country.

The talks focused mainly on the rising cost of diesel, which operators say has pushed the transport sector into financial distress due to increased operating expenses.

Addressing the media after the meeting at around 9:30 p.m., Wandayi said the government and transport stakeholders had agreed on measures aimed at reducing the price gap between diesel and kerosene to help curb fuel adulteration.

“We are going to bridge the gap between the prices of diesel and petrol,” Wandayi said. “That would mean, therefore, that the price of kerosene would have to go higher as that of diesel comes lower to bridge that gap.”

According to the Energy CS, the proposal was intended to protect diesel-powered vehicles from damage caused by adulterated fuel.

“To save the motor vehicles that are operating using diesel from possible malfunction as a result of possible adulteration, we have come up with this understanding,” he said.

Wandayi added that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority would publish details of the revised pricing structure in line with legal requirements.

However, transport operators dismissed suggestions that the talks had produced a complete agreement.

Federation of Public Transport Sector Chief Executive Officer Koshian Muchiri said the sector had only agreed on discussions touching on fuel adulteration and not on the broader concerns surrounding diesel prices.

“On the issue of the diesel prices, that one we’ve not agreed on,” Muchiri said. “We have scheduled another meeting, which could be tomorrow or the day after.”

He urged matatu owners and drivers to continue withdrawing their vehicles from operation as discussions with the government continue.

“In the meantime, it is our request that all our drivers and owners continue keeping their vehicles at home, at their parking places, no disruption, no rioting, as we await better engagements,” he said.

Matatu Owners Association chairperson Albert Karakacha said the recent increase in diesel prices had made it difficult for operators to meet financial obligations, including servicing loans and paying for daily operations.

“This is the money we are losing,” Karakacha said, referring to the recent diesel price increase. “We are paying our loans, we can’t pay our loans. We have services that we are supposed to pay, but we can’t pay.”

Karakacha appealed to President William Ruto to personally intervene and help break the deadlock.

“The strike will continue until we are able to get a solution, because we’ve not gotten any solution,” Karakacha said.

The continued strike has heavily disrupted movement in Nairobi and several other towns, forcing many commuters to walk long distances or seek costly alternative means of transport after most matatus remained off the roads.