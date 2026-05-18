Matatu sector loses over Sh500m in a day as strike over fuel prices escalates

The public transport sector is counting heavy losses as the ongoing nationwide protests linked to fuel price increases continue to disrupt operations, with the Matatu Owners Association saying the industry has already lost more than Sh500 million in a single day.

The association says many operators have grounded their vehicles or reduced trips due to rising fuel costs, while others have been forced to raise fares, leaving commuters stranded and transport services unstable across several towns.

The Matatu Owners Association, through its chairman Albert Karakacha, said the sector is under intense pressure and warned that operators are prepared to sustain the disruption until the government responds to their demands on fuel prices.

The protests and partial transport paralysis seen in parts of the country on Monday followed the latest fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, which saw diesel prices rise sharply.

According to Karakacha, the situation has pushed many operators into losses that cannot be sustained, arguing that the fuel adjustments have made normal operations difficult for both operators and passengers.

“We have already lost more than Ksh 500 million as a sector, and we are ready to continue bearing those losses until the government addresses the issue of high fuel prices,” Karakacha said during a media briefing on Monday.

He added that operators across the country are struggling with what he termed as unsustainable fuel costs, saying the situation has affected loan repayments, Sacco obligations, insurance payments, and routine vehicle maintenance.

The Matatu Owners Association also faulted the government for what it described as a lack of effective cushioning measures for transport operators, despite repeated calls for engagement over rising fuel costs.

Karakacha maintained that the strike action is aimed at pushing for solutions rather than punishing commuters, saying operators are also under pressure from rising operational expenses.

In Nairobi and other urban centres, commuters experienced major disruption as some matatus stayed off the roads while others operated with increased fares. Many passengers were left waiting for hours, while others had to pay higher transport costs to reach their destinations.

Several operators adjusted fares upward by as much as 50 per cent, citing the increased fuel prices as the main reason for the changes.

Karakacha said the financial strain on matatu owners has reached a critical point, with many unable to balance daily running costs and financial obligations tied to their vehicles.

“We cannot continue operating at a loss while expecting the common mwananchi to carry the burden alone. The government must come to the table and listen to us,” Karakacha said.

The association said it remains open to discussions with the government in a bid to avoid a prolonged transport crisis, but warned that continued inaction could lead to extended disruptions in public transport.

The unrest in the transport sector has also sparked wider public concern over the rising cost of living, with fuel prices seen as a key driver of increased transport fares and higher prices of basic goods.

Transport activity in Nairobi was heavily affected, with reports of stranded commuters and reduced movement during peak hours.