Transport paralysis hits Garissa–Nairobi route after sharp fuel price hike

News · Yunis Dekow ·
Transport paralysis hits Garissa–Nairobi route after sharp fuel price hike
Buses parked at the Garissa bus terminus on Monday after operators suspended services following a sharp rise in fuel prices, disrupting travel along the Garissa–Nairobi route. PHOTO/Yunis Dekow
In Summary

The disruption affected major bus and saloon car taxi operators plying the busy Garissa–Nairobi highway. Commuters were stuck at bus stations and roadside terminals as transport operators protested rising operational costs.

Thousands of passengers travelling between Garissa and Nairobi were stranded on Monday after public service vehicles suspended operations following the latest fuel price increases announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The disruption affected major bus and saloon car taxi operators plying the busy Garissa–Nairobi highway.

Commuters were stuck at bus stations and roadside terminals as transport operators protested rising operational costs.

Last week, EPRA announced new fuel prices effective May 14, increasing diesel prices by Sh46.29 per litre and super petrol by Sh16.65 per litre. The move triggered immediate backlash from transport stakeholders who warned that the increases would cripple the sector.

Several transport companies and matatu associations accused the government of overburdening wananchi through high fuel levies and taxes.

Ahmed Abdi, a seven-seater PSV operator, argues that operators could no longer sustain normal fares under the current pricing structure.

He said some operators have made fare increments, citing soaring fuel expenses and maintenance costs.

“We cannot continue operating at a loss. The majority of public service vehicles are diesel-powered and the increase is simply unbearable,” the transport operator added.

The crisis was also reported in other parts of the country, where demonstrations disrupted transport services and forced some roads to be barricaded. In several areas, including the capital Nairobi, schools advised learners to remain at home over safety concerns linked to the unrest.

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has blamed President William Ruto’s administration for the nationwide transport paralysis, accusing the government of imposing “punishing” fuel price hikes without considering the impact on struggling Kenyans.

“We are demanding urgent government intervention, including the reduction of fuel prices, review of petroleum levies, and subsidies to cushion the public transport sector from escalating operational costs,” Kalonzo said in a statement issued on Monday.

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fuel prices public service vehicles Garissa–Nairobi route

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