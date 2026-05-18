Kalonzo blames Ruto’s administration for nationwide transport paralysis after fuel hikes

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has blamed President William Ruto’s administration for the nationwide transport paralysis, accusing the government of imposing “punishing” fuel price hikes without considering the impact on struggling Kenyans.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kalonzo said the ongoing matatu strike and transport disruptions across the country were the direct result of policies implemented by the government following the latest fuel price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

“Today, hundreds of thousands of our fellow Kenyans workers, students, traders, and mothers are stranded across the length and breadth of this nation,” he said. “This is not a natural disaster. This is the calculated and foreseeable consequence of a William Samoei Ruto regime that has, time and again, chosen his interests over the welfare of our people.”

Kalonzo criticised the May 14 fuel price adjustments announced by EPRA, which raised diesel prices by Sh46.29 per litre and super petrol by Sh16.65 per litre.

“This announcement was made without consultation, without compassion, and without any consideration for its devastating impact on Kenyan families already crushed under the weight of this government’s spiralling cost of living,” he said.

The opposition leader defended the nationwide strike by transport operators, arguing that the protest was justified because rising fuel prices had made operations unsustainable for many public transport providers.

“The Transport Sector Alliance did not act without cause and their strike is a legitimate response to illegitimate policy,” Kalonzo said. “When a regime’s decisions make it economically impossible for transport operators to serve the public, the paralysis that follows must be laid squarely at the feet of those who govern.”

He warned that the effects of the fuel crisis were already spreading across the economy, disrupting businesses, supply chains and trade activities nationwide.

“Business leaders across sectors have sounded the alarm: supply chains are disrupted, food prices are rising, and commerce from Mombasa to Kisumu, from Eldoret to Naivasha, from Taveta to Garissa is grinding to a halt,” he said.

Kalonzo also called on Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi to reverse the fuel price increase and resign.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Hon. Opiyo Wandayi, must immediately reverse the fuel price hike and resign,” he said. “If he possesses the courage to act for the people rather than for Ruto, let him do so now.”

He further urged President Ruto’s administration to open immediate talks with transport sector stakeholders, saying the government risked worsening the economic crisis by ignoring the grievances raised by operators.

“Their grievances are real, their members are suffering, and stonewalling them is not governance; it is negligence,” Kalonzo said.

The remarks follow a major transport disruptions across Kenya after matatu operators launched a nationwide strike to protest rising fuel prices.

Thousands of commuters in Nairobi and other towns were stranded on Monday after public service vehicles withdrew services, while some roads were barricaded and schools advised learners to remain at home due to safety concerns.

Transport operators have demanded lower fuel prices, removal of some levies and fresh government intervention to cushion the sector from rising operational costs.

Several matatu associations also announced a 50% fare increase, arguing that the latest diesel and petrol price hikes had made public transport operations unsustainable.