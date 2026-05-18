Australian High Commission warns of transport protests, urges essential travel in Kenya

Australian High Commission, Kenya, has warned of ongoing transport-related protests in Nairobi and other areas, urging travellers to limit movement to essential travel only.

The advisory highlights risks of violent demonstrations, terrorism threats, and seasonal flooding. Authorities have urged the public to avoid crowds, monitor local media, and follow official guidance as disruptions continue across parts of the country.

“There are ongoing transport-related protests in Nairobi and other areas. Limit travel to essential movement only,” the High Commission said on Monday in a public update.

The advisory urges members of the public to avoid crowds, monitor local media updates and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation develops.

“Avoid crowds, monitor local media for the latest updates, and follow advice from local authorities,” it stated.

The warning comes amid broader travel guidance that remains current as of May 18, 2026, with updated risk assessments highlighting security and environmental concerns across Kenya.

Authorities note that Kenya continues to face a heightened security risk, with warnings issued over terrorism threats and violent crime in certain regions. The advisory indicates that some areas may face higher levels of risk than others.

The High Commission also warns that protests and demonstrations can occur unexpectedly and may escalate into violence, posing risks to public safety and transport networks.

In addition to security concerns, the advisory highlights seasonal weather risks, noting that heavy rainfall during the rainy season can lead to severe flooding across parts of the country.

These floods, according to the guidance, can result in casualties and significant disruption to infrastructure, including telecommunications, power supply, water systems, and transport networks.

“Heavy rainfall during the rainy season can cause severe floods, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to telecommunications, power, water, and transport,” the advisory stated.

The High Commission further reminds travellers that entry requirements include applying online for an electronic travel authorisation before visiting Kenya.

The Commission also advises travellers to stay informed through official channels, including government travel portals and local media outlets, to ensure timely updates on evolving situations.

The alert comes as Kenya continues to experience sporadic transport-related protests in urban centres, which have, in some cases, affected mobility, supply chains, and access to essential services.

Authorities and diplomatic missions continue to monitor the situation closely, with emphasis on public safety, movement restrictions during disruptions, and adherence to official travel guidance.

It concluded that travellers to exercise caution, particularly in areas experiencing demonstrations or adverse weather conditions, as part of broader efforts to mitigate risks associated with travel in Kenya.