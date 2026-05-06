Mombasa police arrest suspect after foiled Mwembe Tayari robbery

Police in Mombasa Central Sub-County have arrested one suspect after foiling an armed robbery at a Mwembe Tayari establishment early Wednesday morning, where three assailants, allegedly armed with machetes, stormed the premises posing as customers.

According to the National Police Service, officers from Mombasa Central Police Station who were on foot patrol responded swiftly to a distress call from the establishment as the attack unfolded.

The suspects are said to have “stormed the premises armed with machetes (pangas), terrorising patrons and staff.”

In a swift response, the officers managed to overpower one of the suspects at the scene.

“The officers successfully subdued and apprehended one suspect. A sharp panga was recovered from him at the scene,” police said.

Two other suspects managed to flee during the incident and are currently being pursued as investigations continue. Authorities say efforts are underway to track them down and bring them to justice.

The arrested suspect was escorted to Mombasa Central Police Station, where he remains in custody awaiting further processing and eventual arraignment in court.

Police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attempted robbery and identify the remaining accomplices.

The National Police Service commended the officers involved for their swift intervention, which they said led to the botched robbery.

“Their action reaffirms the National Police Service’s commitment to proactively combating crime, dismantling criminal gangs, and enhancing safety and security nationwide,” the service noted.

Members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

The service also encouraged use of emergency lines 999 or 911, as well as the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.