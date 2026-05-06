Tuju: “My back has seven screws” as he details long healing journey

Former Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has given a detailed update on his health years after surviving a serious road accident six years ago near Kijabe along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway, saying he is still living with metal implants in his spine but is gradually recovering.

Speaking during an interview with Radio Generation on Wednesday, Tuju said the February 12, 2020 crash left him with severe injuries that required emergency surgery and long-term medical care, including treatment outside the country.

The road crash happened while he was en route to the burial of former President Daniel Arap Moi in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

Tuju explained that the injuries went beyond fractures, affecting internal organs and requiring urgent intervention.

“My main problem, of course, is that I've got about seven screws on my back after the Kijabe accident,” he said.

The former Rarienda MP noted that the crash caused 18 fractures, with some affecting his spine severely, requiring a long operation to reconstruct damaged bones.

He explained that metal implants were used to stabilise his back, and they remain in his body to date, influencing how he experiences temperature changes and movement.

“I’m always reminded of that on a cold day because the metal cools down quicker than the bone,” he said.

The former MP, in an earlier interview, said the accident led to extensive medical procedures, including a long surgery to address internal bleeding and multiple fractures. He also suffered complications when a broken rib pierced his lung, making breathing difficult at the time.

He added that doctors had to act quickly to stabilise his condition, with emergency surgery becoming necessary immediately after he was rushed to hospital.

Post the horrific crash, Tuju now says the recovery has been slow, marked by stiffness and reduced mobility, adding that at one point he had to travel to the United Kingdom for specialised medical attention after doctors advised against local handling of his spine.

Despite the challenges, he said his condition has improved over time and recent scans show encouraging progress.

“But it’s getting better. The last MRI shows that the bones are likely to fuse together," Tuju added.

He added that although he is recovering, he is no longer able to engage in long-distance walking as before, noting a major change in his physical activity.

“I just can’t do what I’ve been doing a lot, which is a lot of walking,” the former MP said.

Beyond the 2020 crash, Tuju also reflected on earlier life-threatening experiences, including a 2003 plane crash in Busia that killed other passengers. He said these repeated incidents have taken a toll on him and his family emotionally.

“The first time was when I survived a plane crash in Busia in 2003,” Tuju said in a past interview.

On the evening of January 24, 2003, a chartered 24-seater Gulfstream aircraft carrying 10 passengers and two pilots crashed shortly after take-off from Busia Airstrip.

On board were senior officials and public figures, including Raphael Tuju (ex-Tourism Minister), George Khaniri (ex-Hamisi MP), Martha Karua (ex-Water Minister), Ahmed Khalif (ex- Labour Minister), Lina Kilimo (ex-Assistant Minister), and activist Wanjiru Kihoro. They had travelled to Busia for a homecoming event for Moody Awori, who had been newly appointed Minister for Home Affairs under late President Mwai Kibaki.

The celebrations were part of nationwide events following the NARC election victory in December 2002. At the time, President Kibaki was recovering in hospital after a campaign-related accident.

Shortly after take-off, the plane hit a power line and crashed into a house near the airstrip. Both pilots, Sammy Mungai and Abdikadir Kuto, died on the spot. Ahmed Khalif later succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Despite the trauma, Tuju said he is now in a better state of health and remains grateful for his recovery journey, adding that continued healing has given him hope for further improvement in mobility and strength. He said he is still under medical observation but remains optimistic about the future.