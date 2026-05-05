Ruto urges Kenya–Tanzania unity, warns mistrust slowing East African integration

President William Ruto has called for deeper cooperation between Kenya and Tanzania, urging East African leaders to confront mistrust and speed up regional integration in order to unlock wider economic gains for citizens across the region.

Addressing the Tanzanian Parliament in Dodoma on Tuesday, Ruto said relations between the two neighbouring countries should go beyond formal diplomacy and reflect shared identity and history. He described the bond in personal terms, saying: “We are your brothers and sisters,” while pointing to long-standing ties between Kenya and Tanzania.

President William Ruto addressing Tanzanian Parliament in Dodoma, on May 5, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

He said the occasion carried meaning not only for Kenya and Tanzania but also for the wider East African region and the continent, warning that years of “competition, suspicion and rivalry” had slowed progress and weakened collective strength.

Ruto, who is the second Kenyan leader after Daniel arap Moi to address the Tanzanian legislature, reflected on the historical roots of the two countries, including shared independence struggles and the early formation of the East African Community.

He said the collapse of the earlier regional bloc carried important lessons for current leaders, noting: “Our failure was not in building a shared economic vision… but in retreating into narrow national interests.”

He argued that the main obstacle to integration was not physical infrastructure but lack of trust between partner states.

“The biggest barrier is… mistrust that pervades our relations,” he said, urging leaders to shift “beyond incremental progress towards decisive integration.”

President William Ruto addressing Tanzanian Parliament in Dodoma, on May 5, 2026. PHOTO/PCSRuto also pointed to rising economic ties between the two countries, noting that bilateral trade reached about $860 million in 2025, with projections of hitting $1 billion. He added that Kenyan investments in Tanzania stood at more than $1.7 billion, while Tanzanian investments in Kenya continued to grow.

He said these figures still represented only a small portion of what could be achieved if integration efforts were deepened.

“By deepening our integration, expanding trade and investing in shared infrastructure, we are not only growing our economies, we are creating pathways to jobs, enterprise and dignity,” he said.

He further stressed that stronger cooperation would directly benefit young people through expanded opportunities, job creation and business growth across borders.

Ruto highlighted key joint infrastructure plans, including a major road corridor linking coastal and regional trade routes, expansion of railway connections across East Africa, and power interconnection projects aimed at strengthening energy supply. He said these initiatives would help turn the region into “a gateway between the Indian Ocean and the heart of our African continent.”

He also pointed to natural movements such as wildlife migration between the Serengeti National Park and Maasai Mara National Reserve as a symbol of unity, saying borders should not divide people the way they do not restrict animals.

“They do not stop at borders. They simply cross and return—what nature has made seamless, policy must not make difficult,” he said.

The President further called for stronger involvement of the private sector, describing cross-border investment as key to industrial growth and value addition. He urged both governments to align policies and support joint ventures that would expand trade and strengthen regional production.

He concluded by framing regional integration as a shared responsibility that must be pursued with urgency for the benefit of future generations.

“We cannot build prosperity in isolation… we must build it together, deliberately, systematically and with unwavering resolve,” he told lawmakers.