ODM dismisses Orengo’s claims he personally initiated Political Parties Fund case

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed claims by Siaya Governor James Orengo that he personally initiated the landmark Political Parties Fund case, saying the matter was formally approved by the party’s National Executive Council and later handled under a legal arrangement that shifted away from an initial pro bono understanding.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ODM said the decision to pursue the case was collectively made, insisting that “the National Executive Committee deliberated on the issue and formally resolved that the case be filed on behalf of the Party.”

The party further disputed Orengo’s account of his role, saying he was brought in as a senior member to provide legal services on a voluntary basis.

“At the material time, Gov. Orengo was brought on board as a senior-ranking member with legal expertise specifically to offer legal services on a pro bono basis. That was the clear understanding,” the statement read.

However, ODM alleges that instead of proceeding through his own legal practice, Orengo introduced another firm, which went on to file the case.

“However, instead of instituting the proceedings through his own law firm, he conveniently introduced the firm of Ms. Julie Soweto, which ultimately filed the petition. From that point, the character of the engagement shifted from what had been understood as a pro bono undertaking into a contractual legal arrangement,” the party stated.

The party says that following court victories in 2016 and 2018, legal fees were demanded and paid, including Sh40 million to the Soweto law firm.

It claims the late party leader Raila Odinga was surprised by the development and criticised the arrangement, with ODM stating that he “branded Orengo and his team ‘mercenaries’” and insisted there was “nothing ‘PRO-BONO’.”

ODM also said it is now facing a fresh legal dispute over a claim exceeding Sh350 million linked to the same matter, adding that “the documentary trail in this regard is clear and verifiable and Hon. Orengo has personally received these payments.”

The party’s statement comes a day after Siaya Governor James Orengo defended his role in the Political Parties Fund case, saying he personally initiated the legal proceedings that led to the landmark ruling.

“It is a matter of public record that I personally initiated the legal proceedings on behalf of ODM to determine the funds owed to the party by the Government,” he said, adding that “the sh12 billion figure exists today only because of the ruling in the case I filed.”

He further criticised unnamed political actors within the party, describing it as “ironical” that they were now pursuing the funds without recognising his contribution, saying they were “choosing instead to target me with personal attacks.”