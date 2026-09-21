Kenya's Political Parties Fund: Key requirements for parties to qualify
The Political Parties Fund is established under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act, with the National Government as its main source of funding.
The Political Parties Fund is established under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act, with the National Government as its main source of funding.
With Uhuru's exit now set to take place, Kioni has presented himself as a candidate for the position, insisting that Jubilee must follow its formal structures when choosing its next leader.
The figure marks a sharp increase from the Sh685 million spent in the previous financial year, representing an additional Sh574 million in expenses
The notice, dated August 17,2026 and signed by Registrar of Political Parties J.C. Lorionokou, lists 48 political parties as eligible to receive funding during the financial year.
The parties were expected to have physical offices in at least 24 of the country’s 47 counties, but checks by the Auditor-General found that a number of them had far fewer offices than the required threshold.
According to the Cabinet Secretary, the campaign included the distribution of thousands of six-kilogramme LPG cooking gas cylinders, mattresses, two motorised fishing boats valued at Sh5 million, and 20,000 fish fingerlings to support aquaculture in the constituency
.In a statement issued on Tuesday, ODM said the decision to pursue the case was collectively made, insisting that “the National Executive Committee deliberated on the issue and formally resolved that the case be filed on behalf of the Party.”
Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) says it will sue United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over alleged failure to remit PAYE taxes, citing Auditor General findings on unpaid taxes of Sh69 million for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.
In a statement issued on Sunday by National Assembly Minority Leader and ODM party Director of Campaigns, Junet Mohamed, the party said the reports were “a deliberate attempt to misinform the public and diminish the credibility of our party.”
Since the 2022 General Election, UDA has been the biggest recipient of the PPF, drawing hundreds of millions annually based on its dominance in the National Assembly and Senate.For the 2023/2024 fiscal year, the party received Sh316.1 million, the highest allocation from the fund, followed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which received Sh168.8 million.