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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Political Parties Fund

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku at Mutwangombe Market in Mwingi Central, Kitui County. PHOTO/HANDOUT
News

UDA, not government, funded Ol Kalou campaign, says Ruku

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the campaign included the distribution of thousands of six-kilogramme LPG cooking gas cylinders, mattresses, two motorised fishing boats valued at Sh5 million, and 20,000 fish fingerlings to support aquaculture in the constituency

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Auditor questions UDA’s Sh2 billion land claim
News

Auditor questions UDA’s Sh2 billion land claim

Since the 2022 General Election, UDA has been the biggest recipient of the PPF, drawing hundreds of millions annually based on its dominance in the National Assembly and Senate.For the 2023/2024 fiscal year, the party received Sh316.1 million, the highest allocation from the fund, followed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which received Sh168.8 million.

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