Kenya's Political Parties Fund: Key requirements for parties to qualify

Political parties must have at least one elected MP, senator, governor or member of county assembly to qualify for funding from Kenya’s Political Parties Fund, according to the Assistant Registrar of Political Parties Agatha Wahome.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday,Wahome said parties must also comply with the two-thirds gender rule in their governing bodies before they can enter the pool of parties eligible for funding.

“The first thing the party must have is at least one elected member of National Assembly, senator, or governor, or member of county assembly,” Wahome said.

“That is the eligibility,” she added.

Wahome said the requirement meant a party without an elected representative would not receive money from the fund.

She said the two-thirds gender requirement also applied to the governing bodies of political parties seeking funding.

“The second criteria is that in your governing body, you must have at least not more than two thirds of the members of the governing body be of the same gender,” Wahome said.

“The two-thirds gender rule applies here also.”

Once a party meets the eligibility requirements, the available funds are distributed using a formula based on the results of the previous General Election.

Wahome said 70% of the fund is allocated according to the number of votes won by a party’s elected candidates in the last election.

The calculation is based on candidates who secured seats, rather than the total votes received by all candidates fielded by a party.

The remaining allocation includes 15% based on the number of elected special-interest representatives, including women, youth and persons with disabilities.

“The 15% of that money is distributed depending on the number of the special interest group you have elected by your party,” Wahome said.

A further 10% is distributed based on the number of candidates elected by each party.

Wahome said the formula is tied to the results of the last General Election and is not changed by subsequent by-elections.

“The political parties' fund is based on the outcome of the last general election,” she said.

She also said parties receiving the funds are subject to financial accountability requirements.

They must submit work plans showing how the money will be used, with at least 30% directed towards promoting representation of women, persons with disabilities, youth, minorities and marginalised groups.

No more than 30% should be used for administration, including rent, salaries and electricity.

The Political Parties Fund is established under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act, with the National Government as its main source of funding.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties administers the fund and monitors how the money is used, while parties are required to prepare and publish financial statements at the end of each financial year.

For the 2026/27 financial year, 48 political parties are officially listed as eligible to receive money from the Political Parties Fund, according to Gazette Notice No. 13697 published by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties on 24 August 2026.