Kenya's Political Parties Fund: Key requirements for parties to qualify
The Political Parties Fund is established under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act, with the National Government as its main source of funding.
The Political Parties Fund is established under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act, with the National Government as its main source of funding.
Kalonzo said the coalition leadership would examine the matter before making a decision on Uhuru’s position within Azimio.
The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) requires parties seeking full registration to meet conditions set under the Political Parties Act, including having inclusive governing organs and establishing the required membership base across the counties.
The proposed change was made public through a gazette notice issued by Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou on August 24, inviting anyone with objections to submit them within seven days
The parties were expected to have physical offices in at least 24 of the country’s 47 counties, but checks by the Auditor-General found that a number of them had far fewer offices than the required threshold.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Wambugu said attempts to pressure political outfits into dissolving were contrary to the Constitution and the Political Parties Act, insisting that decisions on mergers, coalitions or dissolution can only be made by each party's lawful organs.
In a letter signed by the Registrar of Political Parties and Chief Executive Officer J.C. Lorionokou, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) said it reviewed documents submitted by ODM before determining that the removal complied with the Political Parties Act and the party's constitution.
The proposal is contained in the commission's review of how pre-election disputes were handled during the 2022 General Election. IEBC says the changes are intended to improve access to justice while ensuring electoral disputes are resolved within the timelines set by law.
Although the court ultimately upheld the appointments, the judge maintained that the Constitution does not recognise the framework that brought opposition politicians into government without a formal coalition or merger agreement.
Committee Chairperson Evans James Misati urged IEBC to remain impartial and ensure confidence among all political actors, regardless of their political affiliations
Sifuna, who is also a lawyer, has brought on board senior counsels John Ohaga, Jane Onyango and Zehrabam Janmohamed to represent him in the matter, indicating the seriousness with which he is treating the dispute.
The position fell vacant after former Registrar of Political Parties Anne Njeri Nderitu was sworn in last Friday as a commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).