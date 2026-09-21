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Radio Generation Kenya

Political Parties Act

Registrar seals Sifuna's exit as ODM Secretary-General
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Registrar seals Sifuna's exit as ODM Secretary-General

In a letter signed by the Registrar of Political Parties and Chief Executive Officer J.C. Lorionokou, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) said it reviewed documents submitted by ODM before determining that the removal complied with the Political Parties Act and the party's constitution.

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