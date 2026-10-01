Economist questions Kenya’s Sh2.2 trillion stake in Dangote refinery
The economist also raised concerns over the speed of the investment process and the absence, in his view, of sufficient public information on the project's economic projections
The economist also raised concerns over the speed of the investment process and the absence, in his view, of sufficient public information on the project's economic projections
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Oswago also questioned the circumstances under which successive CEOs have been appointed and later left office, saying the pattern of changes raises questions about the working relationship between commissioners and secretariat heads.
Former IEBC chief executive said responsibility for ensuring parties comply with the law should not be placed entirely on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, especially when dealing with political financing and voter bribery.
Speaking in Lungalunga, Kwale County on Monday, Ruto said 26,000 residents had received title deeds and pledged to complete the remaining titles in Kinango, Msambweni and other areas, with the government spending Sh10 billion to settle absentee landlords and facilitate the process.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, the Advocate said Kenyans have developed a “tacit understanding” of corruption, criticising it publicly while accepting it in practice.
According to the reports cited by The Standard, audits tabled before the National Assembly in August found cases involving unauthorised levies, spending without proper supporting documents, failure to collect outstanding fees, unexplained cash withdrawals, unapproved bank loans, weaknesses in procurement systems and questionable investments by some schools.
The Political Parties Fund is established under Section 24 of the Political Parties Act, with the National Government as its main source of funding.
The association wants authorities to provide details of all intermediaries involved in the G-to-G arrangement, including the commissions they received, contracts entered into and the people or entities that benefited from the system.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mutuma said the effectiveness of an organisation depends not only on the laws and resources available but also on how its leadership, governance structures and institutional culture operate in practice.
Vice Chairperson of the Institute of Certified Secretaries Wyne Mutuma maintained that the sustainability of state corporations begins with effective governance, particularly the appointment of competent boards and senior managers. He maintained that the quality of leadership determines how well an institution utilises its resources, noting that even well-resourced organisations can perform poorly when placed under ineffective leadership
Chief Principal Jane Njuguna told the committee that the Sh1 million remained invested in the NSE and generated income for the school.
The proposed legislation is intended to address a long-standing gap in Kenya's governance framework by providing a specific law governing how public institutions involve citizens in decisions affecting them
Kituyi argued that Ruto’s conduct would be different if his advisers were genuinely able to influence his decisions. He said some of the actions taken by the President would not have happened had he been willing to listen to those around him.
Speaking in Misri, Limuru East, on Tuesday, the governor said he would rather approach residents with a record of completed work than rely on political talk as the 2027 elections draw closer.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had put forward a budget of Sh61.7 billion for the 2027 elections. Parliament later cut the allocation to Sh57.3 billion.
Members questioned the distribution of textbooks after finding cases where schools received hundreds more books than their requirements, despite shortages reported in schools located in marginalised parts of the country.
Speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi on Thursday, the church leaders said anxiety was growing 11 months before the polls, citing fears of violence based on Kenya’s experience in previous elections.
Sakaja described the new podcast as a modern version of the traditional baraza, where residents can raise concerns and engage directly on matters of development, service delivery and the day-to-day challenges facing the capital.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Otieno said the introduction of county governments in 2013 was intended to fundamentally change how resources, services and decision-making were distributed across the country
The Report's mandate was to examine the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational barriers affecting the three services and recommend reforms to improve welfare, accountability and service delivery
Taking to his X account on Monday, Matiang’i said the government had taken a different approach when police uniforms were changed during his tenure, involving the National Youth Service (NYS) and other institutions in production as part of efforts to reduce costs, strengthen local capacity and create opportunities for Kenyans
The 2010 Constitution established devolution with the aim of promoting democratic and accountable government, public participation, equitable sharing of resources and greater access to services across the country
The Head of Public Service said the exercise will also help identify cases where different institutions have similar or overlapping responsibilities, allowing government to better coordinate its work and direct resources where they are most needed.
Under the proposed framework, Treasury would be responsible for hosting, administering and maintaining the system, as well as its core infrastructure and security.
In a message marking Katiba Day on Thursday, Odhiambo called for a renewed examination of how the Constitution has shaped Kenya since it was promulgated on August 27, 2010, arguing that its promise must be measured by the everyday experiences of citizens
The new office holder will take over from Bernard Mogesa and will serve for five years, with the possibility of one renewal. The position is based in Nairobi and comes with occasional travel, while the CEO will report directly to the Chairperson of KNCHR.
Speaking at the 16th anniversary Katiba Day Symposium at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Thursday, August 27, 2026, Ruto said the State could not honour the Constitution by ignoring allegations of unlawful arrests, forced disappearances and excessive use of lethal force
The President explained that accountability must extend across the Executive, Parliament, Judiciary, national and county governments, constitutional commissions and independent offices. He also defended judicial independence while calling for a balance between constitutional oversight and the democratic mandate secured through elections
Kindiki said Kenya's constitutional identity recognises the country's cultural, ethnic, racial and religious diversity while requiring citizens to remain united as one sovereign nation
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital