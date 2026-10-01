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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

governance

Auditor-General defends staff after school heads allege audit extortion
Education and Career

Auditor-General defends staff after school heads allege audit extortion

According to the reports cited by The Standard, audits tabled before the National Assembly in August found cases involving unauthorised levies, spending without proper supporting documents, failure to collect outstanding fees, unexplained cash withdrawals, unapproved bank loans, weaknesses in procurement systems and questionable investments by some schools.

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Explainer: Why Kenya’s governance laws are not enough
Exclusives

Explainer: Why Kenya’s governance laws are not enough

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mutuma said the effectiveness of an organisation depends not only on the laws and resources available but also on how its leadership, governance structures and institutional culture operate in practice.

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Poorly performing State firms shouldn't rely on State bailouts, Mutuma says
Exclusives

Poorly performing State firms shouldn't rely on State bailouts, Mutuma says

Vice Chairperson of the Institute of Certified Secretaries Wyne Mutuma maintained that the sustainability of state corporations begins with effective governance, particularly the appointment of competent boards and senior managers. He maintained that the quality of leadership determines how well an institution utilises its resources, noting that even well-resourced organisations can perform poorly when placed under ineffective leadership

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Mukhisa Kituyi: Ruto has no room for advice
Politics

Mukhisa Kituyi: Ruto has no room for advice

Kituyi argued that Ruto’s conduct would be different if his advisers were genuinely able to influence his decisions. He said some of the actions taken by the President would not have happened had he been willing to listen to those around him.

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Matiang’i questions value for money in Kenya’s new police uniforms
News

Matiang’i questions value for money in Kenya’s new police uniforms

Taking to his X account on Monday, Matiang’i said the government had taken a different approach when police uniforms were changed during his tenure, involving the National Youth Service (NYS) and other institutions in production as part of efforts to reduce costs, strengthen local capacity and create opportunities for Kenyans

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Ruto calls for stronger accountability as Constitution turns 16
News

Ruto calls for stronger accountability as Constitution turns 16

The President explained that accountability must extend across the Executive, Parliament, Judiciary, national and county governments, constitutional commissions and independent offices. He also defended judicial independence while calling for a balance between constitutional oversight and the democratic mandate secured through elections

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Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education
Exclusives

Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital

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