ODM chief Oburu Oginga calls for civility and unity amid internal tensions

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga has urged unity within the Orange Democratic Movement, calling on leaders to rise above personal interests and prioritise the common good.

In a Sunday message, he emphasised that the party’s diversity is its strength, but only when members embrace each other and remain focused on shared goals.

“Happy Sunday… as we take this day to rest and reflect with our families and communities, I want to share a message that has been heavy on my heart regarding the future of our great nation and our party ODM,” he said.

Oginga stressed that while diversity has long defined the party, unity is essential to harness it effectively.

“Our strength has always been our diversity, but that strength is only realized when we embrace each other,” he added.

He urged leaders to maintain civility even amid disagreements, noting: “We can disagree on policy without ever disregarding our shared purpose and humanity.”

The ODM leader called for a renewed sense of responsibility among party officials, saying the current moment demands leadership that prioritises collective interests.

“The season calls for us to rise above personal interests. We must forge a unity of purpose that puts our people at the center of every decision and posterity of our party,” he said.

Oginga further highlighted the need for stability within the party, stating that “our primary goal should be a stable, prosperous, and cohesive party.”

He appealed for wisdom among leaders, urging them to “prioritize the common good over individual gain,” and ensure that “peace and mutual respect define our path forward.”

In a message aimed at fostering reconciliation, he concluded with a call for unity: “Let us build bridges, not walls,” wishing members “a peaceful, reflective, and blessed Sunday.”

His remarks come at a critical time for ODM, as the party prepares for a high-stakes retreat in Mombasa bringing together key decision-making organs.

The meeting is expected to include members of the National Executive Committee, the parliamentary group and governors, amid rising internal tensions and debates over the party’s direction.

The retreat is part of ODM’s activation drive aimed at strengthening structures and expanding grassroots mobilisation, but it also comes against a backdrop of growing unease within sections of the party. Leaders are expected to address internal divisions and craft a strategy to maintain cohesion.

Tensions have been fuelled by challenges from the Linda Mwananchi faction, with Siaya Governor James Orengo questioning Oginga’s leadership. However, ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga has dismissed such claims, insisting party structures endorsed him.