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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

party unity

Analyst claims Wanga pursuing higher office as ODM power-sharing talks intensify
Politics

Analyst claims Wanga pursuing higher office as ODM power-sharing talks intensify

Owidi, speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, said Wanga’s recent political messaging and positioning point to an effort to expand her influence beyond county leadership and establish herself within national power structures. He argued that her actions reflect a calculated push for higher office and raise concerns about internal competition within ODM.

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