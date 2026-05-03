ODM chief Oburu Oginga calls for civility and unity amid internal tensions
In a Sunday message, he emphasised that the party’s diversity is its strength, but only when members embrace each other and remain focused on shared goals.
In a Sunday message, he emphasised that the party’s diversity is its strength, but only when members embrace each other and remain focused on shared goals.
Owidi, speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, said Wanga’s recent political messaging and positioning point to an effort to expand her influence beyond county leadership and establish herself within national power structures. He argued that her actions reflect a calculated push for higher office and raise concerns about internal competition within ODM.
ODM deputy leader Abdulswamad Nassir defended the party’s dialogue strategy at a Nairobi convention, urging unity behind new leader Oburu Oginga and insisting criticism will not derail ODM’s mission.
ODM chair Gladys Wanga has urged unity, discipline and internal cohesion at a special delegates convention in Nairobi as the party navigates a critical transition after Raila Odinga’s death.
Speaking on Radio Generation ahead of Friday’s National Delegates Conference (NDC), Kaluma emphasized that the gathering will affirm the party’s leadership, resolve internal disputes, and allow delegates from across the country to validate or challenge decisions.
Speaking on NTV on Monday, Kaluma emphasized that “there is no mrengo in ODM, we are one united, and by demographics and geography, we cover the largest swaths of the country.”
Junet's remarks came amid growing public discussion about unity within the party, following comments by East African Legislative Assembly Member Winnie Odinga, who on Sunday called for calm and dialogue among ODM members.