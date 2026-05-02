Tributes pour in for Nairobi Hospital board chair Dr Obwaka

Tributes have continued to dominate reactions across Kenya following the death of veteran obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Job Masakhue Lukuru Obwaka, the Nairobi Hospital board chair, who passed away on Friday evening at the same facility where he had served in leadership for years.

Dr Obwaka died on May 1, 2026, at 7 pm after being rushed to The Nairobi Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead on arrival. His wife, Everose Obwaka, confirmed his passing, while a source at the facility said he had been brought in while in critical condition.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said he received the news with deep sadness, describing Dr Obwaka as a respected obstetrician-gynaecologist known for his firm stand on principles.

He said the late doctor was admired for choosing truth over comfort, adding that his actions reflected strong moral conviction and leadership.

"He chose conviction and truth over convenience, and in doing so, affirmed the enduring value of moral leadership and integrity we so deserve as a country,” Gachagua said.

"May the Almighty God grant his family peace and comfort, and strengthen his colleagues in the medical profession during this difficult time."

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also joined in mourning, saying Dr Obwaka was a committed medical professional who played a key role in strengthening healthcare systems and institutional leadership.

He noted that the late doctor remained consistent in his values even under pressure, saying his courage and discipline defined his public service journey.

"He will be remembered not only for the many lives he touched as a doctor, but also for the integrity and strength he upheld throughout his service. Kenya has lost a dedicated professional, a reformer, and a true patriot," he said.

Kalonzo extended condolences on behalf of the Wiper Patriotic Front, his family, and supporters.

Former Attorney General Justin Muturi also mourned the medic, describing him as a distinguished practitioner whose work left a strong mark in the health sector.

He said Dr Obwaka was known for professionalism and courage, especially in moments that required firm leadership and accountability.

“His resolve, even under immense pressure, is a powerful testament to the values he lived by,” he said.

Muturi added that beyond medicine, Dr Obwaka contributed to wider conversations on reform and accountability, leaving behind a legacy shaped by service, conviction, and leadership.