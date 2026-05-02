KeNHA advances Nithi Bridge rebuild as planning and surveys continue

Plans to rebuild the long-troubled Nithi Bridge have entered a more detailed stage after the Kenya National Highways Authority confirmed that early technical and planning work is already in motion, setting the ground for a safer and modern crossing along the busy highway in Tharaka Nithi County.

The Kenya National Highways Authority says it has already completed initial public consultations and begun mapping land that will be needed for the project, while technical experts continue with ground studies to guide the final engineering design.

According to Director General Luka Kimeli, the process began in February with a public participation meeting held in Meru Town, where residents gave their views on the planned reconstruction. He added that land identification and mapping of affected properties have already been done as the project moves forward.

Kimeli said geotechnical studies are still ongoing, a key step that will help engineers understand soil and terrain conditions before final construction designs are completed.

During a recent visit to Tharaka Nithi County, President William Ruto restated the government’s commitment to replacing the current bridge with a safer structure designed to reduce accidents and loss of lives along the route. He was accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other senior government officials.

Ruto said the new design is expected to solve long-standing challenges faced by motorists using the section, which has for years been associated with frequent road crashes.

“We made a promise that we will build a new, modern and safe bridge. You all know that Nithi Bridge has caused problems and deaths for many years. But, my assurance to you is that we now have a solution for Nithi Bridge,” he said.

He added: “We endeavour to leave behind a legacy of solutions, not excuses.”

Kimeli also gave more details on the scale of the project, saying the new bridge will measure 880 metres and rise about 100 metres above the ground due to the steep terrain. The approach roads will extend for 2.77 kilometres to link the structure smoothly with the highway.

He explained that the entire design has been reworked to improve safety, stability, and long-term durability for road users crossing the area.

“KeNHA is undertaking a comprehensive re-design and realignment of the Nithi Bridge together with the approach roads, with the sole aim of improving safety and addressing,” said Kimeli.

He further noted that land required for construction has already been identified and mapped, clearing the way for the next stages of development. Once the geotechnical investigations are completed, engineers will finalize the detailed design before construction begins.

The planned bridge will stretch close to three kilometres, making it the second longest in the country after Dongo Kundu once completed.