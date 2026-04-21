Section of Isiolo–Kirish road closed for repairs until mid-May

The Kenya National Highways Authority has announced a planned shutdown of part of the Isiolo–Kirish road along the A2 highway, temporarily stopping traffic near the School of Military Engineering turn-off to allow for repair works on a damaged section.

In a notice to road users on Tuesday, the authority said the closure affects a stretch at Km 29+140 and will run from April 17 to May 15, 2026. The works will focus on rebuilding a section of pavement between Km 29+140 and Km 29+300 that has deteriorated and requires reconstruction.

Drivers have been asked to use the diversion routes put in place under a traffic control plan during the period of the works. KeNHA also called on motorists to follow directions issued by police officers and traffic marshals stationed at the site to manage movement and maintain safety.

The agency said the intervention is intended to restore the condition of the road and support safer and smoother movement along the route, which is widely used to connect Isiolo with northern parts of the country. It noted that the temporary disruption is necessary to achieve a more reliable road surface once the repairs are done.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli urged road users to exercise patience during the construction period, noting that the temporary inconvenience will result in long-term benefits once the repairs are complete.

The Isiolo–Kirish road is part of the A2 highway, a key transport link for both passenger travel and the movement of goods across the region.

The Kenya National Highways Authority was established under the Kenya Roads Act of 2007 and became operational in September 2008. Its mandate includes the development, rehabilitation, management, and maintenance of national trunk roads classified as S, A, and B, which connect major towns, border points, and key economic areas.

The authority also oversees planning, design, and supervision of highways, enforces safety and quality standards, manages road infrastructure, and safeguards road reserves. It works with state agencies, contractors, and development partners to implement infrastructure projects in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030.

KeNHA is based in Nairobi and runs ten regional offices alongside three corridor management offices. It received ISO 9001:2008 certification in July 2013 and was later recertified under ISO 9001:2015 in September 2018. The agency is also responsible for managing weighbridge installations across the country.