NTSA rolls out 8-point safety checklist ahead of school reopening

Schools across the country have been put on notice to tighten transport safety measures after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) released a fresh eight-point checklist ahead of next week’s reopening, warning that lapses could endanger learners during travel.

In its advisory, the road safety regulator urged school heads to take full responsibility for the condition of vehicles used to carry students, stressing that compliance with transport rules is not optional. The guidance is part of the ongoing Operation Watoto Wafike Salama campaign, which seeks to improve safety for children on the roads.

The notice comes as schools prepare to resume, a time that usually brings heavy movement of buses and vans ferrying learners. This increase in activity has in the past been linked to road accidents, prompting authorities to push for stricter checks.

“As schools prepare to reopen, all school administrators are urged to ensure that their transport vehicles are roadworthy and compliant with safety regulations,” NTSA said.

According to the checklist, institutions must only use vehicles that are in good mechanical condition and ensure drivers assigned to school transport are qualified. The authority also directed that all buses must have functioning safety belts for passengers.

School management has been asked to keep a close eye on drivers, confirm that speed limiters are working properly, and ensure that no driver or conductor operates under the influence of alcohol.

NTSA further warned against the use of unapproved routes, noting that any deviation could expose children to danger.

“Our children need to get to school safely,” the authority emphasised.

The measures are part of wider efforts to reduce accidents involving learners, especially during busy travel periods such as the start and end of school terms.

Concerns over road safety remain high, with previous incidents involving school vehicles sparking calls for tighter enforcement of transport laws.

In response, NTSA has been carrying out regular inspections targeting both public service vehicles and those used by schools, with a focus on driver competence, vehicle condition, and compliance with speed control rules.

Education stakeholders have also been reminded of their duty to prioritise the safety of learners, particularly where private transport arrangements are involved.

The authority has previously cautioned that failure to meet the required standards may attract penalties, including the loss of operating licences.

The latest directive places clear responsibility on school administrators to ensure that transport systems are well managed and that drivers follow all traffic regulations.

The #WatotoWafikeSalama campaign continues to highlight the need to protect children, who are among the most at risk on the roads.

NTSA also called for collaboration between parents, schools, and transport providers to make sure safety practices are followed at all times.

It pointed out that close monitoring of driver behaviour is key, especially for long trips where fatigue and reckless driving have been linked to past crashes.

By issuing the checklist ahead of reopening, the authority is focusing on prevention, aiming to stop accidents before they happen rather than responding after the fact.

With travel expected to increase in the coming days, NTSA has signalled that it will heighten inspections and enforcement to ensure all operators comply with the rules.

The advisory reinforces the message that keeping learners safe on the road requires joint effort and strict observance of safety standards.