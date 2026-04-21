Nursing Council warns Northlands college over unapproved nursing courses

The Nursing Council of Kenya has raised concerns over an institution known as Northlands International Medical Training College, warning that it is running nursing programmes without official approval, meaning the courses are not recognized for professional practice in the country.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the regulator said it had found that the institution is “purporting to offer nursing courses” despite not having the required accreditation to train students in nursing and midwifery.

The council restated that it is the only body mandated to approve nursing and midwifery training institutions and programmes in Kenya. It warned that any training done outside its approval system cannot be used for registration or employment in the health sector.

It further urged students and parents to be careful before enrolling in such courses, noting that unapproved programmes do not meet required training standards and cannot lead to qualification as a nurse in Kenya.

“any course offered without NCK's approval is NOT recognized and DOES NOT meet the required standards of training and professional practice.”

The warning highlights risks facing learners who may spend time and money on studies that are not valid for licensing or employment in healthcare.

The council also addressed confusion around some short courses commonly advertised in the market, stating that they are not recognized under its training framework.

“Nurse Aid or Nursing Assistant training is NOT a recognized programme by the Nursing Council of Kenya,” the statement read.

It urged the public to always confirm whether a training institution is approved before enrolling. It advised verification through its official channels, including its website, which carries a list of approved institutions and programmes as of April 20, 2026.

The regulator added that the notice is meant to guide the public and not to target any person or institution.

“The information herein is solely for purposes of cautioning the public and not meant to embarrass any individual or entity,”

It further stated that it will not be responsible for any losses suffered by individuals who choose to enroll in unapproved institutions.

The warning comes at a time when the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority has also taken action against the Kenya Institute of Management over compliance issues.

The authority said the institution had been offering unapproved programmes, issuing illegal qualifications, and using unlicensed trainers. It also directed that certificates issued after 2018 would not be recognized and ordered the closure of its campuses.

The developments point to increased scrutiny of training institutions in the country as regulators tighten enforcement to protect students and maintain standards in education and professional training.