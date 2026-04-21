Nairobi Dam rescue plan revived as agencies abandon closure option

Plans to shut down Nairobi Dam have been dropped after government agencies agreed to carry out repairs aimed at stabilising the water body and reducing growing safety risks in the city. The decision follows rising concern over the state of the dam, which has shown signs of weakening and increasing pollution over time.

The agreement brings together water and environment agencies alongside Nairobi county officials, who say the focus is now on restoring the dam rather than abandoning it. The move is also part of a wider programme targeting cleanup and restoration of the Nairobi River system, which has faced years of degradation.

The dam, which was built in 1953 along the Ngong River for flood control and recreation, has gradually deteriorated due to waste dumping, sewage flow and settlement pressure along its edges. Officials say these factors have made it difficult to maintain its original purpose and have raised safety concerns for nearby communities.

Earlier proposals had suggested closing the dam completely to allow natural recovery of the ecosystem. However, after fresh technical discussions, authorities have now settled on rehabilitation as the most practical option to address both environmental and safety challenges.

A key meeting held on April 15 brought together senior officials from water and environmental bodies to assess the condition of the dam and agree on immediate action. Engineers are now finalising a detailed plan expected to guide the repair works in the coming days.

In recent months, the dam has been closely watched after warnings of possible overflow during heavy rainfall. Authorities had raised alarms that continued water build-up could lead to structural failure, forcing evacuation alerts for residents in nearby settlements such as Kibera, Nyayo Highrise, Dam Estate, Lang’ata, Nairobi West and Madaraka.

These alerts followed heavy rains that pushed water levels close to the top of weakened sections of the dam. The situation caused fear among residents, especially after reports that dozens of people had died in Nairobi during flooding linked to the rains.

An earlier inspection led by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja had already pointed to serious structural problems. These included blocked water outlets and weakened walls, which officials said needed urgent attention to prevent a larger crisis.

The planned works will involve clearing waste and blockages downstream, testing the strength of the dam walls, and setting up a 30-metre protected buffer zone around the water body. Authorities say this zone will help reduce further encroachment and protect both the dam and nearby homes.

At the same time, demolition notices have been issued to structures found within restricted areas along the riverbanks. Officials insist that enforcement will continue across all affected zones as part of efforts to restore order along Nairobi’s waterways.

The rehabilitation of the dam has been folded into a broader clean-up plan targeting the entire Nairobi River Basin. The programme aims to improve waste management, restore water flow and reduce risks linked to extreme weather patterns affecting the city.

Even with the renewed plan, authorities say success will depend on strict enforcement, proper waste handling and coordination among all involved agencies. The push is now focused on preventing another round of flooding threats that have repeatedly put thousands of residents at risk.