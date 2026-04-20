A titanic battle: KPC vs KCB in CAVB semis in Cairo

After battling to a 3–1 victory over Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Volleyball Club in an all-Nairobi derby quarter-final at the ongoing CAVB Women’s African Club Championship at the Al Ahly Sports Complex in Cairo, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) will now face fellow Nairobi side Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in the semi-finals on Tuesday at the same venue.

Geoffrey Omondi’s KPC came up against a familiar DCI side coached by veteran Jeremiah Mukopi, and had to step up in the second set, delivering a clinical 25–12 win to underline their superiority after taking the first set 25–17. They sealed the match with a 25–16 victory in the fourth set to book a place in the semi-finals.

Japheth Munala’s KCB had a less demanding outing against Mayo Kani Evolution (MKE) from Cameroon, brushing them aside in straight sets (25–15, 25–18, 25–21).

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at 5 PM EAT, it will be a clash of titans in Egypt.

Omondi’s KPC, who boast over 10 national league titles and are the current defending champions, will be chasing their eighth African crown, having previously won the continental title in 1995, 1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2004, and 2005.

Munala’s KCB have won the national league four times and have been crowned African champions twice, in 2006 and 2022.

Technical Director Paul Bitok acknowledges that their journey remains a work in progress, but is wary of KPC’s attacking prowess. With a place in the final at stake, Bitok and his charges must overcome Omondi’s side in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown in Cairo, Egypt.