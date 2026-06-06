Volleyball: Kenya qualifies for Africa Nations Championship

Kenya's men's national volleyball team, Wafalme, has qualified for the 2026 Africa Men's Nations Championship in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after completing the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone V qualifiers with a perfect record of four wins from four matches and 12 sets won without dropping a single set. The tournament was held at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala, Uganda.

Speaking from Kampala on Friday, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Deputy President Paul Bitok congratulated the team on their achievement and acknowledged the Kenyan fans who turned up in large numbers to support the side during the competition, which attracted five nations: Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan, Kenya and hosts Uganda.

"These victories have given Kenya a strong step towards qualification for the final round of the African Men's Nations Championship," Bitok said via social media.

"A big appreciation to all our Kenyan fans for their unwavering support and to the entire Wafalme team for their dedication, teamwork and fighting spirit," he added.

Kenya's campaign began on Monday against Tanzania. Despite the efforts of Tanzania's key players, outside hitter Omary Bure Hassan and libero Mustapha Lazi, Kenya secured a convincing 3-0 victory (25-20, 28-26, 25-17).

Kenya rested on Tuesday before facing hosts Uganda on Wednesday evening in a highly anticipated East African derby. Uganda coach Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo named a strong squad to take on Gideon Tarus' side, which made only two changes from the team that defeated Tanzania. Dennis Omollo and Elphas Makuto were dropped to the bench, while Denis Esokon and Peter Kamara were handed starting roles. Kenya once again emerged victorious with a straight-sets win of 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-22).

Against South Sudan on Thursday, Tarus rested the in-form Nicholas Matui during the closing stages of the second set as Kenya continued its unbeaten run, recording another 3-0 victory (25-19, 25-19, 25-23).

On Friday, Burundi became the latest casualty of Kenya's dominance, falling 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-15) as Wafalme completed a flawless campaign of four matches played, four matches won, 12 sets won and none lost.

Tarus and his squad will now return home having secured qualification for the Africa Men's Nations Championship, scheduled to take place in the Democratic Republic of Congo from September 7 to 21, 2026.