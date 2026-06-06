Malaba border under enhanced Ebola monitoring as Kenya strengthens defences

Kenya has intensified its preparedness measures against Ebola, with the Ministry of Health prioritising the establishment of fully operational quarantine centres in high-risk areas to prevent any potential outbreak from spreading into the country.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said the government is committed to ensuring quarantine facilities are available wherever necessary, particularly in border regions facing elevated risks following reported Ebola cases in neighbouring Uganda.

Speaking during a spot-check visit to the Malaba border crossing, one of East Africa’s busiest transit points linking Kenya and Uganda, Muthoni stressed that preparedness remains a top priority.

“We must have quarantine centres operational at whatever cost,” she said, noting that the facilities are critical for managing individuals who may have been exposed to the virus while ensuring confirmed cases are isolated and treated appropriately.

The Principal Secretary said health authorities have heightened surveillance at border entry points, particularly at Malaba, where about 300 trucks cross daily.

The significant movement of people and goods between the two countries has prompted the government to strengthen screening and monitoring measures.

Health officials stationed at the border are conducting enhanced screening of travellers and truck drivers to identify any potential symptoms early and prevent the virus from entering the country.

To support these efforts, the Ministry has supplied border health teams with essential infection prevention and control equipment, including thermal guns, gloves, hand sanitizers, handwashing stations, disinfectants, dustbins and cleaning chemicals.

Muthoni said the government has also strengthened laboratory capacity to ensure rapid diagnosis of suspected cases.

Testing and surveillance efforts are being supported through laboratories in Nairobi and Kisumu, enabling faster analysis and response should any cases be detected.

Despite heightened vigilance, the Principal Secretary reassured the public that Kenya remains Ebola-free.

“Kenya has investigated 59 suspected Ebola cases so far, and all of them have tested negative,” she said.

The findings, she added, demonstrate the effectiveness of the country’s surveillance systems while highlighting the importance of maintaining strict monitoring measures.

As part of broader preparedness efforts, the Ministry is rolling out weekly sensitisation programmes targeting truck drivers and other cross-border travellers. Public awareness campaigns are also being expanded to educate communities about Ebola symptoms, prevention measures and the importance of seeking medical attention promptly.

Muthoni urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and maintain high standards of personal hygiene, noting that Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with infected persons or contaminated materials.

She also called on hotel owners and accommodation providers to regularly disinfect bedding and frequently touched surfaces, while encouraging frequent handwashing and proper sanitation practices.

At the same time, the Principal Secretary cautioned against the spread of misinformation and unverified reports regarding the disease.

“The Ministry of Health remains firmly in control of the situation and continues to closely monitor developments,” she said.

The government says surveillance, public awareness and case management efforts will continue to be intensified, particularly in high-risk border areas, as Kenya seeks to safeguard the country against any potential Ebola outbreak.