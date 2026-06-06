Fally Ipupa receives top DR Congo national honour for cultural impact

Fally Ipupa has been awarded one of the highest national honours in the Democratic Republic of Congo, expressing deep pride and emotion after being named a knight of the National Order of the Leopard, a distinction reserved for some of the country’s most respected public figures.

The celebrated artist, who started his music journey more than three decades ago alongside Congolese star Koffi Olomidé, has grown into one of Africa’s most influential performers, building a career that now spans group performances, major collaborations, and a successful solo path that has earned him global recognition.

He first rose through established music groups such as Quartier Latin International and Talent Latent before launching a solo career that has produced eight albums and a wide international following across Africa, Europe, and beyond.

The honour was announced on Tuesday, when the 48-year-old was officially made a knight of the National Order of the Leopard. The award is among the highest in DR Congo and is given directly by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to national life.

Although there was no televised ceremony, the recognition was made public the following day on state television by a presidential spokesperson, who described him as a “worthy son of the nation”.

The announcement also highlighted his contribution to the promotion of Congolese music and culture, especially the global spread of Congolese rumba through his artistry and international performances.

The spokesperson said the singer’s work has “contributed to the promotion of Congolese rumba and the dissemination of Congolese culture to an international audience”.

After receiving the honour, Fally Ipupa shared a message with his fans on social media, reflecting on his journey and dedicating the recognition to his supporters and countrymen. He said: "This path has never been mine alone. It belongs to an entire people," Fally Ipupa told fans afterwards on social media. "To the Congolese youth: Your starting point does not define your destiny. Work, believe, persevere. The world is ready to hear your voice."

The recognition comes during a busy international period for the singer, who continues to expand his influence beyond Africa. He recently became the first African artist to reach number one on the French album charts with his latest project titled XX.

Reports also indicate that he became the first francophone African artist to sell out Paris’s Stade de France, with a capacity of about 80,000 people, on two consecutive nights.

Later this year, he is expected to perform at London’s O2 arena, one of his biggest international shows yet, as part of a demanding touring schedule across Europe and the United States.

The intense schedule has affected his voice, with the singer recently revealing to Le Monde that he needed a break to recover. He said: "I sang a lot on TV and radio shows... So the doctor ordered me a week of silence."

Despite his rising global success, his career has also been marked by tragedy. Four years ago, at least 11 people died in a stampede during one of his concerts in Kinshasa, where stadium attendance exceeded capacity by about a third.

His journey has also included controversy linked to the wider music industry in DR Congo. Many artists operate in a system where promotional payments known as libanga are common, with musicians paid to mention individuals in songs.

Fally Ipupa has previously spoken about this practice, telling Kenya’s Trace FM that he could earn around €10,000 (£8,600; £11,000) per mention.

The practice has drawn criticism from some fans in the diaspora, some of whom have in the past protested against his international shows and those of other Congolese artists, accusing them of being too close to political interests.

However, the singer has consistently said his mission is unity and cultural promotion. He has also served as a Unicef ambassador and supported various philanthropic efforts.

Speaking after receiving the knighthood, he said the honour carries meaning beyond himself, stating: "This distinction is more than personal.

"Above all, it celebrates Congolese music, our culture, our identity, this force that unites us and elevates us beyond borders."