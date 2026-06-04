Ebola outbreak in DRC records 344 cases and 60 deaths

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has so far left 344 confirmed infections and 60 deaths, with health officials warning that the virus continues to spread across multiple regions even as response efforts intensify in affected areas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the outbreak has been detected across 24 health zones spread in three provinces, where surveillance and laboratory testing are still ongoing to track and confirm cases.

The global health body has cautioned that the situation remains a major public health concern, even though response operations are now starting to stabilize the spread in some of the hardest-hit locations.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of suspected cases has dropped from more than 1,000 to 116, as ongoing testing continues to confirm or rule out infections.

He noted that the outbreak had initially spread quickly before response systems were fully in place, but said current efforts are now working to close that gap under the leadership of national authorities and international partners.

In Uganda, WHO reported one confirmed death and 15 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak. Among the cases is a Congolese resident who travelled through the United Arab Emirates before entering Uganda, raising concerns over possible cross-border transmission.

The WHO said it is working closely with health authorities in Uganda and the United Arab Emirates to trace contacts and identify possible points of exposure in order to prevent further spread.

Tedros also confirmed that a United States citizen infected in the DRC is currently receiving treatment in Germany, as international coordination continues in handling cases that have crossed borders.

He said health agencies are maintaining close cooperation with affected countries, stressing that joint action remains key in containing the outbreak and limiting further transmission.

Despite continued infections, WHO said the risk remains very high at national level in the DRC, high at regional level, and low at global level, meaning the threat is still concentrated in affected areas but contained internationally.

“The outbreak had a big head start, and we’re still behind, but under the leadership of the government, we are catching up,” Tedros said.

He added that he recently visited the DRC, including Ituri province, which is the epicentre of the outbreak, where he met health workers, government officials, community leaders, and frontline responders involved in containment efforts.

Tedros said he was encouraged by the commitment shown by response teams despite the difficult conditions surrounding the outbreak.

The WHO said it continues to support surveillance, treatment, and contact tracing operations in both the DRC and neighbouring countries to help contain transmission and reduce the risk of further regional spread.