Uganda confirms six new Ebola cases as total rises to 15

Uganda has confirmed a fresh rise in Ebola infections after health authorities reported six new cases on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, all linked to people who had already been identified as contacts of confirmed patients.

The update, released by the Ministry of Health, raises the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 15 as surveillance and tracing efforts continue across affected areas.

The Ministry of Health, through its official X account, said: “The 6 new cases were confirmed among contacts to confirmed cases.” Health teams said they remain actively engaged in monitoring individuals who may have been exposed, with daily checks forming part of a 21-day observation period used to detect symptoms early and prevent further spread.

Authorities say 668 contacts are currently under active follow-up. These individuals are being checked daily by health workers for any signs of infection. The system is aimed at quickly identifying new cases before the virus spreads further in the community.

So far, two patients have recovered and been discharged from treatment centres. However, one death has been recorded since the outbreak was confirmed, adding urgency to ongoing response measures by health teams.

Uganda’s health authorities link the outbreak to cross-border transmission from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where Ebola cases have recently increased.

The World Health Organization (World Health Organization) has reported hundreds of confirmed infections in the region, even after revising earlier higher estimates of suspected cases following further checks that ruled out other illnesses.

Health experts working in the region say controlling the outbreak remains difficult due to gaps in tracing and delays in seeking treatment. Dr Abdou Sebushishe, who works with the International Medical Corps in eastern DRC, said community behaviour is affecting response efforts. “Instead of coming to healthcare services, they take alternative solutions with traditional healers or other alternatives, and contribute further to spread the outbreak,” he said. “My message is that Ebola is real.”

He also pointed to strain on response teams across affected areas. “I think the outbreak is outpacing the current response,” he said, adding that shortages of protective equipment and limited staffing are affecting frontline workers. He further noted that health workers themselves are among those getting infected in some locations.

The World Health Organization Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, has urged early reporting and quick access to treatment. “If you come early, and if you get the medical care support, as others have survived you can survive as well.”

The International Organization for Migration has also warned that restricting movement alone will not stop the spread of the virus. Deputy Director-General Ugochi Daniels said coordinated monitoring is more effective than blanket travel limits. “Viruses do not stop at borders, and neither should our response,” she said. “When borders close, people often continue moving through informal routes where health screening and surveillance are limited.”

Uganda has since increased screening at border points and strengthened community surveillance as part of its response. Travellers are being checked, and suspected cases isolated early to reduce the risk of further transmission.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids. Common symptoms include fever, vomiting, muscle pain, and in severe cases, internal or external bleeding. Health officials continue to stress that early treatment improves survival chances.

The current outbreak is part of a wider regional health challenge affecting eastern DRC and neighbouring countries, where movement of people for trade, work, and displacement continues to drive cross-border spread.